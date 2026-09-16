RESCENE’s MINAMI Rides ‘YAHO’ to Stardom, Receives More Than 100 Advertising Offers...Solo Appearance on Radio Star

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee Jung] MINAMI of the group RESCENE will make her first solo variety-show appearance without her members on Radio Star. She will also share an update on receiving more than 100 advertising offers after LOVE ATTACK made a resurgence.

MBC’s Radio Star, airing on the 16th, will feature Hyung-Taik Lee, Lee Hye-jung, Cho Jun-ho and MINAMI in a special titled “Nagoya-ho! Asian Games.”

Following LOVE ATTACK’s resurgence, MINAMI will make her first solo variety-show appearance without the other RESCENE members. She said the members congratulated her when she told them about her appearance on Radio Star, saying, “You’ve really become a celebrity,” and “That’s great,” and she expressed her excitement.

MINAMI’s appearance on Radio Star has special meaning for her. She said she had watched the show since she began studying Korean and that, because it requires viewers to understand rapid conversations, it felt like the “final stage” of her Korean studies. After five years of living in Korea, she shared how proud she felt to sit in the studio herself.

It will also be revealed that RESCENE is serving as an ambassador for MBC’s Asian Games broadcasts. MINAMI will share her special feelings about becoming an ambassador ahead of the Asian Games being held in her hometown country of Japan. She will also discuss her connection with Cho Jun-ho, with whom she filmed an Asian Games promotional video.

MINAMI will also reveal how much her daily life has changed since LOVE ATTACK’s resurgence. She said she has recently been taking on increasingly larger schedules and has received more than 100 advertising offers. At university festivals, she previously had to ask audiences whether they knew RESCENE, but now fans recognize the group first and sing along to its songs, making her feel the difference in her popularity.

The behind-the-scenes story of YAHO, which made MINAMI a rising star, will also be featured. After attracting attention in Korea with YAHO and her gyaru persona, she even received messages from Japanese friends asking, “Why are you suddenly doing gyaru?” Her friends were surprised because she had had no connection with gyaru while living in Japan. MINAMI candidly said she started doing it because she felt she had to do at least YAHO to stand out, prompting laughter. She then surprises the studio by revealing her unexpected “gyaru teacher.”

She will also talk about receiving thorough lessons in etiquette from her mother from an early age. She was carefully taught everything from how to behave when visiting a friend’s home to how to treat adults. In addition, she will showcase her calligraphy skills, which she developed over eight years, revealing an unexpected side of herself. The MCs cannot hide their admiration as MINAMI carefully completes her brush lettering.

However, MINAMI will hint at an unexpected farewell to her signature catchphrase. When she says, “Today is the last,” the studio erupts in disappointment, and MINAMI heats up the atmosphere with one final(?) gyaru parade.

The program will also reveal stories from MINAMI’s childhood, when she dreamed of becoming a K-pop idol from the third grade of elementary school. She said she proudly wrote her future ambition in her graduation album. Despite people around her treating her dream lightly at the time, she practiced for hours at a dance academy and continued working late into the night. The show will follow MINAMI’s growth as she turned her dream into reality, including the deeply moving moment when she returned to her hometown after debuting and performed onstage there.

Finally, MINAMI will prepare a special performance to show a new side of herself beyond her gyaru persona. She will perform a song she practiced extensively during her trainee days, showcasing her vocal skills and aiming to create a new viral moment.

MINAMI’s story—from her first solo variety-show appearance after LOVE ATTACK’s resurgence and her declaration that she is graduating from YAHO to her growth as a K-pop idol, a dream she has pursued since elementary school—can be seen on Radio Star, airing tonight, Wednesday the 16th, at 10:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.