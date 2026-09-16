Hwang Hye-young Takes Solo Trip to Los Angeles After Consecutive Losses of Parents-in-Law: "A Vacation My Husband Gave Me"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Hwang Hye-young, formerly of the group Two Two, has embarked on a solo trip after a hectic period filled with major family events, including the consecutive deaths and funerals of her parents-in-law.

On the 15th, a vlog titled "A Free Woman for the First Time in 20 Years!! Solo Trip to Los Angeles" was posted on Hwang Hye-young's YouTube channel.

After boarding a business-class flight that day, Hwang Hye-young expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm going on vacation. I think it's been more than 20 years since I traveled alone."

There was a special reason for this trip, which gave her time alone without her family. Hwang Hye-young opened up, saying, "We had a lot going on at home last year. We moved twice because of renovations, and both of my parents-in-law passed away, so we held two funerals."

The transfer of her twin sons to new schools made 2025 even busier. Looking back on last year, Hwang Hye-young said, "It was a hectic year."

Her husband showed consideration for his wife after such a difficult period. Hwang Hye-young said, "So my husband gave me a special vacation," adding, "I'm flying alone to Los Angeles."

Hwang Hye-young shared her plans, saying, "I'm going to Los Angeles to meet my friends and play golf, and I plan to spend two weeks on my own vacation before returning."

The accommodation where Hwang Hye-young will stay for about two weeks was especially impressive for its panoramic view of downtown Los Angeles and beautiful night scenery. She admired it, saying, "It's amazing" and "I love it."

At the accommodation where she will stay without her husband and twin sons, Hwang Hye-young expressed her excitement, saying, "I don't know how long it's been since I lived alone. Maybe 20 years."

Announcing the start of her trip by saying, "Today, I'm going to explore downtown Los Angeles," Hwang Hye-young laughed and added, "Until now, this has been my single house."

Meanwhile, Hwang Hye-young married Kyung Rog Kim, a former deputy spokesperson for the Democratic United Party (DUP), in 2011. The couple have twin sons.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.