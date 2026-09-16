‘YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers’ SSIN drops from 81 to 64 kg in one year on Mounjaro: “I didn’t exercise at all”

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] SSIN, a YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers, has revealed her InBody results after using the obesity treatment medication Mounjaro for one year.

On the 15th, SSIN posted on her social media, “It has been one year of Mounjaro as of today,” along with her InBody results from one year ago and the present.

“While making a review video, I properly stepped onto an InBody machine, something I had never been interested in before,” SSIN said. She also shared her concerns ahead of seeing the results: “I really didn’t exercise at all. Could my body have gotten worse? What happened to my visceral fat, which had not decreased for 20 years no matter how much I dieted?”

However, the results were different from what she had expected. “Today, we have the conclusion. I’m back to normal,” SSIN said, revealing figures that had changed significantly over the year.

Her weight fell by approximately 16.8 kg, from 81 kg to 64.2 kg. Skeletal muscle mass remained unchanged at 27 kg, while body fat mass dropped by approximately 17 kg, from 32 kg to 15 kg. Her body fat percentage also decreased from 39.7% to 23.7%, and visceral fat fell sharply from 16 to 3.

“I was worried because I know body weight isn’t the most important thing, but I was shocked that all the figures were so good,” SSIN said. “It turns out my muscles were supporting my 174-cm body as I moved it.” She added, “And the protein-focused diet I maintained for a year was the right choice,” referring to the diet she had followed throughout the year.

“I think I probably need to start exercising from now on,” she said. “And I’m wondering how I can maintain this current situation well.”

Meanwhile, SSIN is a leading first-generation beauty creator. Last year, she appeared on the Coupang Play entertainment program ‘Just Makeup.’

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.