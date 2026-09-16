ENHYPEN Now Seems Almost Unstoppable... Ranks High on the U.S. Billboard 200 for Three Consecutive Weeks

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ENHYPEN has proven its unrivaled global presence.

According to the latest chart released by Billboard in the United States on the 15th (local time), dated the 19th, ENHYPEN’s eighth mini-album, THE SIN: BLISS, ranked 41st on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s main albums chart. THE SIN: BLISS entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 on the chart dated the 5th, giving ENHYPEN its first-ever No. 1 on the chart. It has since remained in the upper ranks for three consecutive weeks, demonstrating the group’s immense popularity.

That is not all. THE SIN: BLISS held the No. 2 spot on the World Albums chart for two consecutive weeks and ranked seventh on the Top Album Sales chart. It also placed 45th on the Billboard Artist 100.

ENHYPEN is reaching a new career high with THE SIN: BLISS.

The group has achieved its fifth double-million-seller record and topped album charts on global rankings, including Billboard and Japan’s Oricon. Its title track, Bloody Paradise, entered the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and swept seven music-show wins. On TikTok Korea, it simultaneously made a strong showing on the Top 50 and Viral 50 charts, achieving success in both digital music and album sales.

Boy groups generally perform strongly in album sales, an indicator of the strength of their fan bases, but tend to lag in digital music rankings, which are seen as a measure of mainstream popularity. ENHYPEN, however, is entering its seventh year since debut by capturing both mainstream appeal and fan support, solidifying its career as a bona fide top-tier act.

ENHYPEN will continue its BLOOD SAGA world tour in the Macau Special Administrative Region in October and at Japan’s four major dome venues from December through February next year. The tour will span 37 shows in 22 cities across Asia and Europe through March next year.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.