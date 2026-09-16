Jeon Won-joo Denies ‘Appearance Fee Dispute’: “YouTube Appearance Fee Was 700,000 Won; We Stopped Because Our Directions Differed”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Won-joo’s side has explained that money was not the reason she parted ways with the YouTube production team.

Mr. Kim, who has assisted Jeon Won-joo’s activities for more than 20 years, spoke to Sports Seoul on the 16th about Jeon Won-joo’s split from the YouTube production team. He said, “It is not true that the YouTube channel was discontinued because of money or a one-sided conflict. We stopped by mutual agreement because we did not see eye to eye on the direction of the program.” According to Mr. Kim, Jeon Won-joo’s appearance fee was approximately 700,000 won per YouTube episode. He added, “I understand that the operators also faced considerable practical difficulties, such as not being able to attract advertisements smoothly to the YouTube channel.”

Jeon Won-joo’s side was also disappointed that the content had shifted toward provocative topics, such as her private life and stocks. Mr. Kim stated, “Since we wanted different things, we decided not to force the collaboration and to go our separate ways naturally.”

Mr. Kim also addressed Jeon Won-joo’s “penny-pincher” image, explaining, “Her actual spending habits are different. She generously takes care of the staff’s salaries and never spares money on those around her, including accommodation and meals during out-of-town shoots.”

Meanwhile, the YouTube channel Jeon Won-joo-ingong, operated by actress Jeon Won-joo, suddenly announced last month that it would be suspended. The production team said it was simply due to the end of the contract. However, Jeon Won-joo later appeared on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel and sparked controversy by saying, “When I tried to raise my fee, they said we should quit, so I told them to just continue. I was thinking about quitting, but then I realized I shouldn’t be too concerned about money.”

Jeon Won-joo’s agency later announced that she was preparing to resume her YouTube activities with a new production team. Regarding Jeon Won-joo’s new channel, Mr. Kim said, “Starting on the 29th, she will meet viewers again through a new YouTube channel. The new channel will humorously capture the genuine, warm-hearted Jeon Won-joo as she spends time with older adults, sings with them, travels, and gives back to those around her.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.