Lee Min-jung’s ‘Tired-Looking Eyes’ in Drama Were Real, Not Acting... She Explains, “I Was Cold and Couldn’t Sleep”

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung personally explained her ‘tired-looking eyes’ in the drama.

On the 15th, actor Kim Ji-seok appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel ‘Lee Min-jung MJ.’ He co-stars with Lee Min-jung in the currently airing KBS Drama·GTV series ‘Okay, Let’s Get a Divorce.’

That day, Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-seok spent time reviewing an episode of ‘Okay, Let’s Get a Divorce’ together.

While watching a scene from the drama, the two noticed Lee Min-jung’s appearance. Lee Min-jung expressed her disappointment, saying, “I was really so cold and couldn’t sleep then, so my eyes looked really tired.”

Kim Ji-seok praised her appearance, saying, “What are you talking about? I was going to bring this up. I wanted to ask whether you take special care of your eyes. They looked so big and clear.”

Lee Min-jung had described her own eyes as tired-looking, but she broke into a bright smile after hearing Kim Ji-seok’s sincere compliment.

Kim Ji-seok showed how close they were as genuine friends, saying, “I didn’t really want to say anything because I was worried you might like it.”

But he soon praised Lee Min-jung’s beauty once again, saying, “There was something enjoyable about watching your face. Your acting is one thing, but...”

The YouTube producer also chimed in, saying, “I’m surprised every time we start filming.”

Lee Min-jung responded playfully, “Oh, stop lying~ I’m getting old, so hearing things like that makes me feel good,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2012, and they have a son, Jun-ho, and a daughter, Seo-yi.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.