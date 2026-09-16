Yoo Jae-suk’s 0.05% VVIP Black Card Beaten... Yoo Seung-ho’s Unfair Twist in ‘Dessert Bet’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Anjee Jung] Actor Yoo Seung-ho drew laughs after looking flustered when his ordinary card, rather than Yoo Jae-suk’s VVIP card, was selected in a random card draw to determine who would pay for dessert.

Actors Yoo Seung-ho and singer Young K appeared as guests on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program ‘Whenever Possible,’ which aired on the 15th.

That day, MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guests Yoo Seung-ho and Young K, played a ladder game after lunch to decide who would pay the bill. Yoo Jae-suk was selected. When he said “set meal,” seemingly relieved by the menu choice, Yoo Yeon-seok joked, “We should have gone with steak,” drawing laughter.

After the meal, they headed to a café for dessert. When Yoo Seung-ho asked, “Are we betting again?” Yoo Yeon-seok replied, “Let’s draw cards.”

The four ordered iced tea, iced Americanos, and red-bean shaved ice. Yoo Yeon-seok then asked the café owner, “Could you draw just one card when it’s time to pay?”

Yoo Jae-suk was the first to present his card, prompting Yoo Yeon-seok to exclaim, “That’s a good card.” Yoo Jae-suk responded, “Don’t put mine out front too much,” drawing laughter. Young K pulled out a purple card, and Yoo Yeon-seok said again, “This is a good card too.”

The card the owner drew turned out to be Yoo Seung-ho’s. Flustered by the unexpected result, Yoo Seung-ho said, “You picked the most ordinary card. All the cards here were good, though—come on.” The owner added, “I picked it because it looked just like mine,” prompting even more laughter.

A little later, Yoo Yeon-seok teased, “We should have ordered something like cookies,” while Yoo Jae-suk encouraged Yoo Seung-ho to order more, saying, “Seung-ho, shouldn’t you try a red-bean brownie?” Yoo Seung-ho replied, “Wouldn’t it be okay not to order it?” Yoo Jae-suk then joked, “Seung-ho has spent some time in show business, so he isn’t an easy mark either,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk’s black card is known to be a VVIP card for customers in the top 0.05% tier.

Yoo Jae-suk previously attracted attention with his card on the MBC program ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ which aired on the 5th.

At the time, Yoo Jae-suk visited a golfwear store run by Kwak Bum’s mother. Saying he wanted to boost the store’s sales, he began shopping for clothes to give as gifts to his parents.

A short while later, after receiving Yoo Jae-suk’s card, Kwak Bum’s mother candidly remarked, “The card is heavy. It’s definitely heavy because he has a lot of money,” adding, “The other members’ cards were all light. I’ve never seen a card like this before,” which elicited laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.