LEE CHANGSUB Reveals Why He Hid His Relationship with His Maternal Aunt, Venerable Seonjae: "I Even Turned Down Joint Appearances; The Carrot Noodles Were Unbelievably Good"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] BtoB’s LEE CHANGSUB revealed why he had kept his relationship with Venerable Seonjae private for so long.

On the 15th, LEE CHANGSUB appeared on the YouTube content series “Bonin Deungpan.”

LEE CHANGSUB searched his name on portal sites and online communities and personally addressed the questions fans had been curious about. He read a post titled “Why It Took So Long for LEE CHANGSUB to Be Known as Venerable Seonjae’s Cousin.” The post included an interview with Venerable Seonjae from the past. Venerable Seonjae, LEE CHANGSUB’s maternal aunt, explained why their relationship became known only later: “I heard that whenever my story came up on a broadcast, Changsub wanted to proudly say, ‘She’s my aunt,’ but he held back because he was worried it might cause me trouble.” She added, “I told him he could talk about it comfortably. I also once said on a television program, ‘My nephew is LEE CHANGSUB, but I don’t know much about idols,’ and that became a hot topic.”

LEE CHANGSUB explained, “I didn’t want to show off by saying I was Venerable Seonjae’s nephew. After Venerable Seonjae appeared on ‘Culinary Class Wars 2,’ she received many requests to appear on programs. They asked me to appear with her, but I said no. I didn’t want to tire her out. Then her representatives contacted me through their YouTube channel. They said, ‘It would be nice to film something together,’ so I went to meet her.”

The two eventually met through LEE CHANGSUB’s YouTube channel. He visited Venerable Seonjae’s temple and tried the carrot noodles that had become a hot topic on ‘Culinary Class Wars 2.’ LEE CHANGSUB praised the dish, saying, “The carrot noodles are unbelievably good. It makes no sense. I watched them being made right in front of me. There was hardly anything in them, yet they were absurdly delicious. They’re really sweet. I don’t know why they taste sweet, but nothing sweet—not even sugar—was added. And they’re so easy on the stomach because there’s nothing but carrots.”

The production staff asked, “Where can we buy these?” But LEE CHANGSUB proudly replied, “You can’t buy them. There’s nowhere that sells them. That’s an incredible privilege. I’ve decided to visit the temple again on my own.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.