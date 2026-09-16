"Just Wait Till I Catch Kwak Bum"... Im Chang-jung Genuinely Provoked by Kwak Bum’s Mockery-Level Impersonation

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Singer Im Chang-jung was genuinely provoked by comedian Kwak Bum’s mockery-level impersonation of him.

Singer Im Chang-jung and ZOZAZZ appeared as guests on the “Dusi Talchul Cultwo Show” segment “Let’s Go Halfway,” which aired on SBS Power FM on the 16th.

That day, ZOZAZZ and Hwang Chi-yeul passionately sang Im Chang-jung’s signature song “A Glass of Soju.” Im Chang-jung said he was pleased to hear handsome Hwang Chi-yeul and talented singer ZOZAZZ perform his song, but then mentioned someone who imitates him.

Im Chang-jung said, "It’s nice when someone like the handsome Hwang Chi-yeul and someone who sings well like ZOZAZZ sing my songs," but added, "There’s someone who can’t sing yet imitates me. Kwak Bum, if I catch you..."

Regarding Kwak Bum’s exaggerated imitation of his stage movements, Im Chang-jung jokingly warned, "He makes my legs form an S shape. Just wait till I catch him," drawing laughter.

However, people at the scene continued to comment that Kwak Bum’s impersonation actually resembled Im Chang-jung. Hwang Chi-yeul acknowledged, "There is a bit of that," while Kim Tae-gyun added, "It’s just too exaggerated, but there is some resemblance."

When a video of Kwak Bum imitating Im Chang-jung was shown, the audience burst into laughter.

Taken aback by the stronger-than-expected reaction, Im Chang-jung said, "Seeing everyone laugh, I’m wondering if it really does look like me. Was I doing that earlier too?"

Hwang Chi-yeul drove the point home, saying, "The higher the notes get in your songs, the more you make those kinds of movements." Im Chang-jung had warned Kwak Bum, but the repeated testimony from those around him made him reflect on his own mannerisms, adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.