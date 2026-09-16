Kim Shin-young Spotted in ‘I Live Alone’ Group Photo, Ending Departure Speculation: “See You on Friday”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Anjee85] A group photo from MBC’s “I Live Alone” featuring broadcaster Kim Shin-young has been released.

On the 16th, the official “I Live Alone” social media account posted a group photo taken during a studio recording, along with the caption, “You’ve come to the right place. Here’s the photo that will automatically give you energy today when you see our passionate Rainbow members overflowing with enthusiasm.”

The released photo shows Jun Hyun-moo, Code Kunst, Gu Sung Hwan, Choi Min-ho, Kim Shin-young and Kian84. The members are participating in the recording while holding pens and writing something down. Their poses appear to reveal the show’s content in advance, creating a humorous scene.

The “I Live Alone” team also urged viewers to watch the regular broadcast, saying, “Check out our passionate Rainbow members on ‘I Live Alone’ this Friday at 11:10 p.m.”

Amid this, Kim Shin-young’s appearance in the photo drew attention. She had been absent from last week’s broadcast, prompting speculation that she might not be participating in the program.

Kim Shin-young previously announced that she would be taking a temporary leave of absence from MBC FM4U’s “Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung” for about three months starting on the 1st. This led to speculation that she might also be taking a break from “I Live Alone,” in addition to her radio show.

However, Kim Shin-young denied the speculation by sharing a related article directly on her social media. She said, “No. Let’s meet next week as usual,” dismissing speculation about her appearance on “I Live Alone.”

The speculation about her absence ended as a non-event when Kim Shin-young appeared in the recording-site photo released by the “I Live Alone” team.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.