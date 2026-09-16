So Jae-won Expresses Intense Longing for Ex-Wife Two Years After Divorce: "You Are the Only Woman in This Life"... Social Media Abuzz

[Sportschosun Cho Min-jung, Reporter] Writer So Jae-won, known as the original author of films such as 'Hope' and 'Tunnel,' has drawn attention by repeatedly expressing his longing for his ex-wife even two years after their divorce.

So Jae-won recently posted a series of messages on his social media expressing his feelings for his ex-wife.

On the 8th, he wrote, "Is there a reason to love someone? If you want to hold on to them, you just hold on," adding, "Why bother protecting such supposedly great pride?" He continued, "Just because we got divorced and the paperwork was completed doesn't mean our love has been put in order too, does it?" In doing so, he candidly revealed that his feelings remained even after the divorce.

In particular, So Jae-won wrote, "Is there some grand meaning in waiting? It's simple," adding, "Because you are the only woman in this life of mine, I have no choice but to wait for you without hesitation." The post showed that his feelings for his ex-wife had not changed.

His longing continued the following day. On the 9th, So Jae-won posted another brief message on social media: "After the divorce, I realized that I hadn't lost her—I had lost my life." As he appeared to recall his ex-wife once again, following the previous day's post, public attention focused on his state of mind.

So Jae-won first revealed in an interview last May that he had divorced his wife by mutual agreement at the end of the previous year. At the time, he explained that he had custody and parental rights and was living with his two sons. He also said that, even after the divorce, he and his ex-wife continued to attend the children's events and family gatherings together, maintaining their relationship as a family.

Looking back on their 10-year marriage, he also expressed his gratitude toward his ex-wife on several occasions. So Jae-won said that living as a writer's wife could not have been easy and expressed appreciation for the consideration she showed by adapting to his life. He also stated that his two sons had accepted their parents' divorce and were supporting their mother's new life and dreams.

Meanwhile, So Jae-won became known for writing the original works and screenplays for films including 'Beastie Boys,' 'Hope,' 'Tunnel,' and 'Air Murder,' as well as the drama 'Goodbye to Goodbye.'

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.