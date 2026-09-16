“Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung turned on their phones and casually put their legs on the seats”... Small-theater ‘gwan-keu’ sighting sparks widespread controversy

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Singer Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung, a former member of BB Girls, have become embroiled in a so-called “gwan-keu” controversy after an eyewitness claimed they turned on their phones and put their legs on the seats in front of them while attending a musical.

However, no material objectively confirming what happened at the time has been made public beyond one audience member’s claim on social media.

On the 15th, an audience member claimed on social media that they had been inconvenienced by Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung while watching the musical *Portrait of a Boy*.

The writer claimed that the two sat behind them, turned on their phone screens several times during the performance, and placed their legs on the seats in front of them.

The writer continued, “Even celebrities should observe basic etiquette. Even if they weren’t celebrities, doing that would still be ‘gwan-keu.’” They added, “After the curtain call ended, I wanted to tell them that they shouldn’t turn on their phones during the performance, but they glared at me and simply left. I hope they don’t engage in gwan-keu in the future. Today was extremely difficult.”

“Gwan-keu” combines the Korean word for audience member with “critical,” and refers to behavior that disrupts other audience members’ enjoyment at a performance.

In particular, because *Portrait of a Boy* is staged in a small theater, it was pointed out that phone lights and viewing posture could cause greater inconvenience to nearby audience members.

As the controversy spread, calls for Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung to explain themselves continued.

However, the claims came solely from an audience member who was present, and no video or additional testimony objectively confirming what happened has been released. Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung have also yet to issue separate statements.

The two are reportedly said to have visited the theater at the invitation of Yoon Ji-sung. That same day, Yoon Ji-sung posted a photo on his official social media account taken with Chungha, Nam Yoo-jung, and Yoo Yeon-jung, writing, “Thank you, princesses, for coming to see the performance.”

Attention is now focused on what position Chungha and Nam Yoo-jung will take regarding the facts of the controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.