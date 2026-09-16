IU Shares Affectionate Photos With Chilean Actor on Bed, Drawing Attention With Tender Gazes

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer and actress IU drew attention after sharing affectionate photos with a man.

On the 15th, IU posted photos on her social media with the caption, "From This Star."

The photos show IU on the set of the music video for her digital single “From This Star.” Wearing a floral dress with her short bob haircut, IU exuded a pure yet lovely charm.

What particularly caught attention was IU’s affectionate appearance with a man. The two sat side by side on a bed, gazing at each other with bright smiles, and posed warmly with their shoulders touching. Their natural chemistry evoked the image of a real-life couple.

The man photographed with IU is Chilean actor Jorge López. He became known to global audiences through Disney’s series *Soy Luna* and Netflix’s series *Elite*. In the music video for the title track “From This Star,” from IU’s single of the same name, he portrays a story involving a special connection with IU.

Meanwhile, IU released her new digital single “From This Star” at 6 p.m. on the 10th. The single contains two tracks: the double title tracks “From This Star” and “Dear my crazy soulmate.” IU participated in writing the lyrics for both songs, infusing them with her distinctive sensibility.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.