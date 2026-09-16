"I saw my son six times in two years"...Former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong embroiled in legal dispute with ex-wife Yang-Im Hur over child support and visitation

[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, has become involved in a legal dispute with his former wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur, over child support and visitation with their son.

Ko Ji-yong’s agency, Mountain Movement Story, announced on the 16th that he had completed filing an application for a preliminary injunction seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of his son.

Ko Ji-yong’s side claimed that he had seen his son only about six times in the roughly two years since their divorce by mutual agreement in 2024. They also said that a formal notice asking for the posting of the child’s photos and videos on social media and elsewhere to stop had been sent but was not accepted.

Ko Ji-yong said, "I am paying regular child support," adding, "I sent two written responses asking that the unpaid child support also be allowed to be paid in installments."

He then said that his former wife’s side had filed an application for a preliminary injunction and a petition for an adjudication concerning visitation on the 5th, and announced a hard-line response: "I could no longer overlook this. I will proceed according to the law."

He also disclosed that his health had seriously deteriorated immediately after the divorce.

Ko Ji-yong claimed, "After divorcing by mutual agreement on April 24, 2024, I was taken to the hospital on May 9 and had to prepare myself for the possibility of death," adding, "My illness had worsened during our marriage as well, but we reached an amicable agreement. For roughly two years afterward, I was hospitalized several times and fought alone through periods when my life hung in the balance."

He appealed, "I could no longer endure having a lawsuit pursued while refusing to communicate with someone who was working to recover physically and return to society."

Hwang Ji-seon, the agency’s CEO, explained, "Ko Ji-yong has been the type of person who, since childhood, does not readily share his story with others and keeps things bottled up," adding, "His former wife’s side filed the lawsuit first, and we are pursuing legal procedures to respond."

She continued, "Given that the legal action, including the provisional attachment, followed while Ko Ji-yong’s health was poor, we judged that it would be difficult to resolve the matter through dialogue alone," and added, "By making the current situation public, we wanted to prevent further harm caused by speculation and misunderstandings."

As the legal dispute became public, the significant messages Ko Ji-yong had recently posted in succession on social media also drew renewed attention.

Ko Ji-yong wrote to his son, "Always miss you, my baby boy." He also shared Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” saying, "This artist’s lyrics always resonate with me."

On the 13th, he shared a song titled “It Will All Pass Eventually, and I’ll Overcome It,” along with the phrase "Bring it on!" He disclosed the legal dispute with his former wife three days after posting the message, which can be interpreted as meaning “Come at me” or “Let’s see what you’ve got.”

However, the information known so far regarding the number of visitation meetings, child-support payments, and refusal to communicate consists of claims made by Ko Ji-yong’s side. Yang-Im Hur’s side has not issued a separate official statement on the matter.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and have a son, Seungjae. They divorced by mutual agreement in 2024. Ko Ji-yong disclosed the divorce only belatedly in July.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.