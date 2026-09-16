Kwon Eun-bi Makes a Perfect Transformation into a Live Weathercaster Just Three Days After Traffic Accident While Recovering

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kwon Eun-bi, who recently announced that she had been involved in a minor vehicle collision, appeared on a broadcast looking bright and healthy.

Kwon Eun-bi appeared on the JTBC Morning& weather segment, which aired on the morning of the 16th.

That day, Kwon Eun-bi shared her thoughts on her comeback, saying, "I recently made my comeback after one year and four months with my new digital single, 'DEJAVU.' Through this album, I tried to capture both my musical tastes, which I have developed over a long time, and new changes."

Appearing in a neat black dress with a polished hairstyle, Kwon Eun-bi transformed into a one-day weathercaster.

She greeted viewers with clear and precise pronunciation, saying, "I will fill your autumn with pleasant feelings through fresh and sophisticated music."

Kwon Eun-bi then calmly introduced weather changes across the country and reported expected precipitation, demonstrating hosting skills comparable to those of a professional weathercaster.

Earlier, on the 14th, Kwon Eun-bi's agency, Rainbow Bridge World (RBW), announced through the official fan community Weverse, "A vehicle carrying the artist was involved in a minor collision while traveling between scheduled activities." The agency added, "Following the accident, the artist is resting and her current condition is being assessed."

As a result, the EVERLINE fan-signing event scheduled for that day was unavoidably canceled. The agency explained, "For the schedules planned afterward, we will closely monitor the artist's health and adjust whether they proceed and their timing according to her condition."

Kwon Eun-bi later reassured fans herself through the fan community. She said, "Everyone, I'm okay. Please don't worry too much," adding, "It was truly a very minor accident, so I was only startled for a moment. I'm fine and have no injuries."

Even after news of the vehicle collision, Kwon Eun-bi appeared on her scheduled broadcast looking healthy. Her performance as a one-day weathercaster eased fans' concerns.

Meanwhile, Kwon Eun-bi released the digital single 'DEJAVU' on the 3rd and has continued her active promotions.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.