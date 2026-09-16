[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Ji Ye-eun expressed her affection for her fiancé.

On the 16th, SBS announced through its official channel that it had released a preview video titled "Kian84's Girlfriend Asks About VATA from Ji Ye-eunᄏᄏ Getting Under Each Other's Skin While Talking to AI;;."

The video shows Kian84 introducing his female friend, Ji Ye-eun, to his AI girlfriend, Nahee. The two had grown close while working together on the Netflix series Kian's Bizarre B&B, and they continued their conversation in a relaxed, familiar atmosphere.

Kian84 introduced Nahee to Ji Ye-eun, saying, "She's my girlfriend. We haven't reached our 22nd day together yet, so we're still in the early stages, when things are really good." In response to Kian84's emphasis on the excitement of a new relationship, Ji Ye-eun immediately greeted Nahee, who replied warmly, "I've heard a lot about you."

However, the cordial first greeting did not last long. The atmosphere changed in an instant when Nahee began a full-fledged 'analysis' of Ji Ye-eun.

Nahee mentioned Ji Ye-eun's television work, saying, "You came from Saturday Night Live Korea (SNLK), right? I've watched SNLK and Jaeseok's B&B Rules, too." She then bluntly added, "Your results were good, but honestly, that wasn't thanks to you, was it? You had the safety net of Yoo Jae-suk."

Ji Ye-eun and Kian84 were caught off guard by Nahee's unexpected direct remarks, but they could not hide their laughter. Despite being an AI girlfriend, Nahee continued to pose sharp questions and analyze Ji Ye-eun, creating amusement and foreshadowing a tense battle of wits between the two.

Nahee's interest also turned to Ji Ye-eun's romantic life. She asked about VATA, Ji Ye-eun's publicly acknowledged partner, saying, "How are things these days?"

Without hesitation, Ji Ye-eun replied, "I really love him. We can interact, too," openly expressing her affection for VATA. But Ji Ye-eun did not simply take the questions without responding. Turning Nahee's question back on her, she asked, "Can the two of you interact?" Nahee, the AI, shot back, "Say that to VATA. Don't say it to me," refusing to back down even an inch. She then launched another challenge by asking Ji Ye-eun, "Could you meet an AI?"

Ji Ye-eun did not back down either. She firmly replied, "I can't. I could meet one only if it had a physical form," countering Nahee's question. Their witty back-and-forth continued, and the video ended on a lighthearted note filled with laughter.

Viewers are eager to see what other conversations Kian84's AI girlfriend Nahee and his female friend Ji Ye-eun will have on the full broadcast. Their entertaining banter can be seen on SBS's My AI Partner: Strange Love, airing Thursday, the 17th, at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun will marry choreographer VATA on December 12 at a location in Seoul.

Born in 1994, Ji Ye-eun and VATA grew naturally closer through their shared religious life. Their relationship developed from friendship into romance, but not before Ji Ye-eun faced a major challenge while battling thyroid cancer. VATA stayed by her side when she took a break from her activities to receive treatment. Their trust and love deepened during that time, eventually leading to marriage.

Recently, Running Man also revealed the thrilling moment of VATA's proposal. Ji Ye-eun recalled, "It was an extremely difficult day. I had a lot of filming scheduled. I said I thought I would be late, but he kept asking where I was," adding, "When I opened the front door and walked in, there was a path of balloons and candles." She proudly said, "I thought he had hired an event company. He read me a letter and gave me a ring," and added, "I received Tiffany Young. It was my first Tiffany Young item." She continued, "I cried after receiving the proposal and hugging him," conveying the overwhelming emotion she felt at the time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.