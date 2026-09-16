Seo In-young Blows Up Over 1 Million Won Event Fee: "I Took the Agency CEO's Card and Bought a Luxury Bag"

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Jewelry member Seo In-young revealed that she received only 1 million won in event fees during the group's heyday, opening up about the poor treatment they received at the time.

On the 16th, a video titled "Jewelry, the Girl Group, Goes to Perform at a Regional Event for the First Time in 25 Years (+Full Group Reunion, Event Fees Revealed)" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.'

Recalling her days with Jewelry, Seo In-young lamented, "We received 1 million won no matter what event we went to."

Park Jung-ah revealed that Seo In-young, dissatisfied with the event fees at the time, once bought a luxury bag using the agency CEO's card.

She recalled, "In-young was so angry at the time that, when we went to the United States, she suddenly demanded that the CEO hand over his card," adding, "The two of us went to a luxury store together and bought bags."

At the time, Park Jung-ah chose an Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) bag, while Seo In-young picked a Chanel bag. After hearing this, Lee Ji-hyun expressed her disappointment to Park Jung-ah, saying, "You should have bought Chanel, too." Seo In-young also made everyone laugh by exasperatedly telling the kind-hearted Park Jung-ah, "This unnie is doing this again."

Seo In-young also confessed, "Not a single member ever asked how much the event fee was." Lee Ji-hyun agreed, saying, "We were too innocent."

Jewelry also recalled a hair-raising experience in which the members traveled by motorcycle courier while still wearing their stage outfits to keep up with their tight schedule.

Jo Mina said, "We really risked our lives to promote." Lee Ji-hyun also recalled, "The stage outfits were extremely short. Whether anything was showing or not wasn't the issue," adding, "We first had to cling to the motorcycle and survive."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.