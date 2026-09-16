Ji Sang-ryeol Even Considers Moving for Shin Bo-ram, 16 Years His Junior: "I Now Have Someone to Make a Move For"

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Ji Sang-ryeol has taken a cautious stance toward marriage rumors involving Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years younger, but said he is even considering moving for his girlfriend.

On the 16th, a video titled "Seung-jin, Do You Want to Become a Black-Eyed Dalmatian?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Yanglak No. 1."

Choi Yang-rak told Ji Sang-ryeol, who is publicly dating, "I recently saw an article saying that you might move to Seoul if things work out with Bo-ram." Ji Sang-ryeol responded, "I found someone I can make a move for," expressing his affection for Shin Bo-ram.

However, he also expressed feeling pressured by the continuing marriage rumors. Ji Sang-ryeol stated, "I'm fine with it, but since it makes it seem like we're getting married soon, I think it could feel a little burdensome for Bo-ram. People around her keep asking what is going on."

Choi Yang-rak agreed, saying, "It's not about whether men and women are equal or about discrimination, but this can be a sensitive issue for women."

Even so, Choi Yang-rak asked again, "Wouldn't you just need to set a wedding date with Bo-ram now?" Ji Sang-ryeol replied, "Her parents and my parents are involved, and there is a process to go through," showing that he wants to carefully consider both families' wishes rather than rush into marriage.

Ji Sang-ryeol, who is 16 years older than Shin Bo-ram, said, "Bo-ram was born in the Year of the Tiger, and I was born in the Year of the Dog. Tigers and Dogs are said to be very compatible."

Choi Yang-rak chimed in, saying, "I know because I was born in the Year of the Tiger. Dogs and Horses are a good match." Ji Sang-ryeol also proudly added, "A lot of people say we look good together when they see us in a two-shot."

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol met shopping-channel host Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years younger, through an introduction by his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" last year, and the two began dating. After winning the Excellence Award in the reality category at the "2025 KBS Entertainment Awards," he publicly confirmed their relationship, saying, "I will continue my warm relationship with Shin Bo-ram."

The two also shared their love story on "Mr. House Husband." Ji Sang-ryeol further revealed, "At first, I went back and forth on whether I wanted to get married. But now I have developed a firm conviction that I should get married," fueling continued interest in what lies ahead for the couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.