Roo'Ra's Kim Jihyun Admits She Received Sponsorship for Double-Jaw Surgery: "I Thought My Face Looked Big... I Didn't Alter My Features"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun, Reporter] Kim Jihyun of Roo'Ra candidly revealed why she underwent double-jaw surgery.

On the 16th, a video titled "Even Charismatic Kim Jihyun Can't Handle It Here" was released on the YouTube channel Doctor Shin.

Shin Jung-hwan asked Kim Jihyun, "Is it true that you received sponsorship for facial contouring surgery?"

Kim Jihyun readily acknowledged it, but emphasized, "What I can say with complete confidence is that I never touched the double eyelids, nose, or mouth I was born with."

She then candidly explained why she decided to undergo plastic surgery, saying, "I thought my face looked too big."

After looking at photos of Kim Jihyun before the surgery, Shin Jung-hwan jokingly said, "It was a good thing you had it done," adding, "I want to thank Jihyun's surgeon once again. You look better now."

Kim Jihyun acknowledged this, saying, "I think so too." She added, "Sometimes people around me see what I used to look like and call me. They say, 'You were pretty back then, so why did you have double-jaw surgery?'"

Shin Jung-hwan, however, reiterated, "No. You look better after having it fixed. I'm saying this again: it's better that you benefited from medical intervention," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.