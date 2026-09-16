Shin Ji Amazed by Husband Moon-won’s Practicality: “The Ultimate in Frugality—He’s Diligent and Strong” (Eotteoshinji?!?)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Shin Ji of the group Koyote expressed her affection for her husband, Moon-won.

On the 16th, the YouTube channel “Eotteoshinji?!?” uploaded a video titled “Can This Really Be So Healing? I Got Properly Hooked, More Than I Expected.”

Before seriously beginning their garden makeover, Shin Ji and Moon-won visited a flower shop themselves to look around for the plants they needed. Following the owner’s recommendations, they decided to purchase several varieties.

During the process, Moon-won carefully checked the prices as well as choosing the plants, revealing his frugal side.

After selecting several plants, Moon-won naturally tried to bargain, saying, “Since we’re buying quite a few, you’ll give us a discount, right?” Although the owner gave no particular response, Moon-won remained unfazed and jokingly said, “Thank you,” prompting laughter.

As it turned out, Moon-won’s frugality had not first come to light that day. The owner was already aware of his unusual commitment to saving money.

The owner said, “My child’s father told me that you’re incredibly frugal,” to which Shin Ji described Moon-won as “the ultimate in frugality.”

Moon-won also explained his frugal nature himself. He said, “When you were laying the grass, I brought drinks and mixed them with coffee, then deliberately said, ‘Please give us a discount.’”

When Shin Ji learned that Moon-won had consistently asked for discounts in the past, she praised him once again, saying, “You’re really frugal.” Moon-won then proudly replied, “That’s why the owner took a liking to me.”

The two later returned home carrying a large number of flower seedlings. After arriving, they planted flowers together in the garden and began decorating it in earnest. Rather than simply buying plants, they touched the soil and planted flowers themselves, revealing their ordinary married life as they spent time together.

Shin Ji, in particular, expressed her deep feelings as she watched herself tending the garden.

Shin Ji reflected on her current life of tending a garden, saying, “This is a version of me my parents could never have dreamed of in the past.”

Moon-won was also pleased to be decorating the garden with his wife. He expressed his affection for Shin Ji, saying, “It’s more fun doing it with my wife.”

Shin Ji responded by telling Moon-won, “You’re diligent and strong.” Having watched his hardworking nature over time, she directly mentioned her husband’s strengths and expressed her affection for him.

From thoughtfully getting everything they needed at reasonable prices to enjoying gardening together, the two showed themselves to be a loving couple. Even in their ordinary daily lives, they talked about each other’s strengths and spent time together.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.