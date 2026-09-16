'39-Year-Old' Oh Yeon-seo Says, "I'll Meet Someone to Marry in November"... Tarot Reading Tells Her, "Don't Go Out"

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actress Oh Yeon-seo, 39, smiled brightly after a tarot reading predicted that she would meet someone she could marry around November.

On the 16th, a video titled "Oh Yeon-seo Revealed to Have Marriage Prospects in the Near Future" was posted on the YouTube channel "Oh Yeon-seo Ohaetnim."

In the video, Oh Yeon-seo visited a tarot reader and asked about her romantic and marital prospects.

She first asked about her prospects for marriage. Oh Yeon-seo smiled brightly when the tarot reader told her, "Your marriage prospects are pouring in." The reader then interpreted the cards, saying, "You want to live an ordinary life and have children," and added, "It seems someone you could marry will enter your life within three years, perhaps around next year." In particular, the tarot reader drew attention by specifying when Oh Yeon-seo might meet someone this year, saying, "It seems it will happen around November." Oh Yeon-seo responded humorously, "I’m not allowed to go out in November."

However, the tarot reader advised Oh Yeon-seo, "You should keep your options open and meet people. You tend to fall deeply for one person once you become interested, so I’m telling you not to do that." The reader explained that rather than quickly devoting herself to one person, she should remain open to various possibilities and take time to get to know potential partners.

The reader continued, "Don’t become too fixated on marriage. Date first, then think about marriage," and interpreted the cards as showing that "you also seem to have a fear of divorce." The reader further explained, "You’re not very good at judging men. If you like one particular aspect of someone, you seem to fall deeply. Once you become absorbed in something, you’re the kind of person who cannot hear what people around you say, no matter what they tell you." Oh Yeon-seo nodded in agreement with the reading.

She also checked her romantic prospects. The tarot reader said, "If you get married, you have the qualities of a traditional homemaker who accommodates her in-laws and husband," and interpreted the cards as indicating that "you began wanting to get married this year. It seems your status as a celebrity also prevents you from taking an active approach." The reader continued, "Before that, you could meet someone if you wanted to. You could date based solely on passion without considering conditions, but now that marriage is your goal, you tend to place greater importance on marriage than dating."

The tarot reader also discussed Oh Yeon-seo’s concerns about dating. "You’re afraid you might meet someone who tries to take advantage of your success and resources. People around you may see you as sensitive, and you may have experienced a great deal of stress in your relationships with the opposite sex," the reader said. The reader then advised, "In your case, you should accept more introductions. You have marriage prospects if you meet someone through an introduction."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.