Kim Yoo-jung, Nicknamed Dr. Oh Eun-young... Park Bo-gum Says, "She Seems Most Likely to Get Married First" (Love in the Moonlight)

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] The stars of KBS 2TV's Love in the Moonlight, a legendary youth historical drama that filled living rooms with dazzling excitement, have reunited to mark the show's 10th anniversary.

The December 16 episode of KBS 2TV's Love in the Moonlight Redrawn featured candid interviews and heartfelt conversations with the drama's "five youth stars"—Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young (Jinyoung), Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon. Their close bond, which has transcended generations over the past decade, immediately captured viewers' attention.

Their relationship has remained strong since the drama ended and is often cited in the entertainment industry as an exemplary friendship. Park Bo-gum added warmth to the gathering by sharing his thoughts. "I'm proud that the five of us have maintained our relationship so well. It makes me incredibly happy," he said, expressing his deep affection and pride for the group.

Chae Soo-bin also opened up about the consistent effort and sincerity they have shown one another over the years. "Sometimes even when we say, 'Let's meet,' it doesn't work out. But we make time somehow and try to see each other whenever possible," she said, emphasizing that their ability to stay in touch despite their busy schedules comes from their special consideration and loyalty toward one another.

The episode also revealed the person behind the special trip arranged to celebrate the 10th anniversary, adding to the excitement. With his trademark humor, Kwak Dong-yeon made the set erupt in laughter, saying, "This 10th-anniversary trip happened under Mr. Park Bo-gum's leadership."

Park Bo-gum then explained in detail what inspired him to plan the major project. "I had been thinking about the 10th-anniversary trip since I was preparing Park Bo-gum's Cantabile. I thought it would be great if the five of us created something together," he said, revealing his sincere wish to make meaningful memories with the group. He added, "I had been hoping for a long time that we could go on a trip together, so I'm incredibly happy that we were able to reunite," flashing a bright smile.

The plan grew rapidly as the members added witty jokes and ideas to Park Bo-gum's passionate proposal. Kwak Dong-yeon joked, "That led to about 27,000 projects," while Jinyoung recalled the cheerful atmosphere at the time and added, "We took photos for a pictorial, remade the OST, and filmed a variety show." Their comments showed how creatively they had filled the 10th anniversary with meaning.

The five also showed off their playful chemistry by giving one another affectionate nicknames. Park Bo-gum was called "class president," Kim Yoo-jung "Dr. Oh Eun-young," Jinyoung "great to tease," Chae Soo-bin "a herbivore with a temper," and Kwak Dong-yeon "the youngest uncle," prompting laughter. Jinyoung humorously explained why he gave Kim Yoo-jung the distinctive nickname "Dr. Oh Eun-young": "She has the presence to scold the older guys if they do something wrong." His comment sent the set into fits of laughter.

The episode also revealed an intriguing behind-the-scenes detail that further energized the conversation. When asked who among the group seemed most likely to get married first, Park Bo-gum immediately chose Kim Yoo-jung, drawing attention. "I think she'll meet a good person and have a good marriage," he said, warmly referring to her clear-headed and capable personality.

The five stars of Love in the Moonlight have continued their beautiful journey together, serving as one another's steadfast support over the past decade. Attention is now focused on what other moving moments and memories their enduring friendship will bring in the years ahead.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.