Lee Seung-chul Becomes a Grandfather at 60: "Welcome, My Grandson" After His Stepdaughter Gives Birth to a Son

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Seung-chul has become a grandfather after welcoming his first grandchild.

On the 16th, Lee Seung-chul posted a photo on his account along with the messages, "I became a grandfather, haha," and "Open your eyes and look around~~ My grandchild, Jung Yoo-han Grayson, seeing the world for the first time. Welcome~~~!!!! Haha."

The released photo drew attention by showing his newborn grandson. Although the baby had only recently entered the world, he was already looking directly at the camera with his eyes wide open. Lee Seung-chul also expressed his joy at welcoming his first grandchild in an affectionate post celebrating the birth.

Lee Seung-chul had previously spoken on television about his excitement while waiting for his first grandchild. Appearing on the YouTube channel "Noback Tak Jae-hoon" in March, he drew attention by saying, "My grandchild will be born this fall. I’m going to become a grandfather."

At the time, Tak Jae-hoon responded by calling Lee Seung-chul "Elder Lee Seung-chul" and then asked, "How do you feel?" Lee Seung-chul replied without hesitation, "I’m so happy," revealing his excitement as he awaited the baby.

When Tak Jae-hoon joked, "It’s wonderful and joyful to see your grandchild, but doesn’t becoming a grandfather mean you’ve spent all your younger years?" Lee Seung-chul shot back, "I’m a young grandfather." Tak Jae-hoon responded, "You’re simply old," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Lee Seung-chul had predicted that he would be happier than anyone when his grandchild was born, and that prediction became reality with the baby’s arrival. By personally sharing a photo and announcing, "I became a grandfather," he also offered a glimpse of his special affection for the first grandchild he had long awaited.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-chul remarried in 2007 to businesswoman Park Hyun-jung, who is two years older than him, and they have two daughters.

Kim Sohee, reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.