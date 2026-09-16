Park Bo-gum Has Gained 11 kg in 10 Years, Yet Still Looks This Good: "I Went from 65 kg to 76 kg" (*Love in the Moonlight*)

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee, reporter] Actor Park Bo-gum reunited with people connected to his debut drama after 10 years. He drew attention by revealing that his weight had changed over the years.

The 16th episode of KBS 2TV’s *Gureumi Dasi Geurin Dalbit* showed the “five youths”—Park Bo-gum, Kim You Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon—setting off on a trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of *Love in the Moonlight*. Over the past decade, they have maintained relationships that transcend generations.

After swimming in a river, the five friends spent a relaxed afternoon sharing corn. Reunited in one place for the first time in a while, they caught up with one another in a comfortable atmosphere and reminisced about filming the drama 10 years ago.

While eating corn, Jinyoung proudly said, "I’m already on my third one." Watching him, Park Bo-gum asked, "How much do you weigh, hyung?" Jinyoung replied, "66 kg."

Park Bo-gum marveled, "You’ve managed your weight so well." Kim You Jung was also surprised, saying, "You’re really thin," while Kwak Dong-yeon added, "I thought you’d be in the 70-kilogram range," expressing his surprise at Jinyoung’s build.

The conversation naturally turned to Park Bo-gum’s weight. Now 33, Park Bo-gum recalled filming *Love in the Moonlight* and revealed, "I was 65 kg during ‘Love in the Moonlight.’"

His weight had changed compared with 10 years ago. Park Bo-gum said, "Now it keeps going up—73, 74, 75," before candidly admitting, "Actually, I’m 76 kg," prompting laughter.

Park Bo-gum was once loved by viewers for his fresh, youthful image in *Love in the Moonlight*. Now, 10 years later, he offered another source of entertainment by revealing even his weight.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.