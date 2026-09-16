"No Photos or Videos of Our Son": Yang-Im Hur Shares 'Mother-and-Son Daily Life' Despite Ko Ji-yong's Legal Action

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Cho] As Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, has entered a legal dispute with his former wife, Yang-Im Hur, over visitation rights to their son, Yang-Im Hur shared moments from her daily life with Seungjae.

On the 16th, a video titled "Yang-Im Hur Vlog 004" was posted on the YouTube channel "Kkokkeudeu Yang-Im Hur."

That day, Yang-Im Hur had hot pot with her son Seungjae after finishing her conference schedule. Seungjae said, "Today was my first time eating mushrooms," adding, "They taste good when dipped in sauce, but I don't think they taste good on their own. They're soft and squishy, like konjac jelly."

The two later watched a fireworks display alone together in a hotel room. Sitting by the window and admiring the spectacular fireworks, Yang-Im Hur said, "Do you know why people gather to watch this? Mom likes fireworks because they make her feel as if she's dreaming."

When asked which fireworks were the prettiest, Seungjae replied, "They're all pretty," and could not take his eyes off the view outside.

Meanwhile, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur married Ko Ji-yong in 2013 and welcomed their son Seungjae the following year. The family gained widespread affection after appearing together on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" in 2017. However, they revealed only last July that they had divorced two years earlier.

Yang-Im Hur is reportedly the custodial parent. She has recently launched social media accounts and a YouTube channel, where she has been sharing her daily life with her son.

Amid this situation, Ko Ji-yong announced through his agency that he had filed for a provisional injunction against his former wife, Yang-Im Hur, seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child.

Ko Ji-yong's side claimed that, after their divorce by mutual agreement in April 2024, he had seen his son only about six times over the following two years. It also stated that he is currently paying child support regularly, but that meetings with his child have not been proceeding smoothly.

Ko Ji-yong's side stated, "After divorcing by mutual agreement on April 24, 2024, he was taken to the hospital on May 9 of the same year due to cirrhosis, liver failure, shock, and other conditions, and had to prepare for the possibility of death." It added, "Although his illness had worsened during the marriage, they reached an amicable agreement. Over the following two years, he was hospitalized several times and repeatedly hovered between life and death."

Regarding child support, his side claimed that his accounts, insurance policies, and other assets had been seized following an application for provisional seizure. It said he had conveyed his intention to pay the overdue child support in installments but had received no response.

It also explained that he had taken legal action because he could no longer accept the use of the child's photos and videos to promote a hospital.

The agency said, "Ko Ji-yong has been faithfully fulfilling his child-support payment obligations since August 2026," adding, "After seeing him grow exhausted from longing for his child, we decided that we could no longer leave the situation unattended."

It continued, "The former wife's side filed a lawsuit first, and we are pursuing legal proceedings in response." It added, "Given Ko Ji-yong's poor health and the fact that the matter has escalated from provisional seizure to litigation, we determined that it would be difficult to resolve the issue through dialogue alone. We wanted to explain the current situation to prevent further harm caused by speculation and misunderstanding."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.