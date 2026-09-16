‘Former Child Actor’ Kim You Jung Recalls Breaking Down on the Day She Became an Adult: “I Didn’t Want to Turn 20” (Love in the Moonlight)

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim So-hee] Kim You Jung, a former child actor, recalled the day she became an adult.

The KBS 2TV entertainment program, which aired on the 16th, featured a special 10th-anniversary trip bringing together the principal cast of Love in the Moonlight, an unforgettable classic of youth. Park Bo-gum, Kim You Jung, Jung Jin-young (Jinyoung), Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon—the celebrated “five-member youth ensemble” who once set television screens ablaze—gathered in one place to share a friendship that transcended generations.

After enjoying a refreshing swim by the river, the five shared freshly steamed corn and savored a leisurely break from their usually busy lives. Once youthful colleagues on a historical drama set 10 years ago, they have since grown into top actors representing South Korea in their respective fields. In a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, they exchanged updates and immersed themselves in memories of those days.

Park Bo-gum asked Kim You Jung, “Were you 17 ten years ago?” He then asked how she spent the day she became an adult, revealing his deep feelings about the occasion.

Kim You Jung vividly recalled that time, saying, “Didn’t I go to the KBS awards ceremony to receive the Grand Prize? I was wearing a light purple dress. That was the day I turned 20. Midnight passed while I was in the waiting room.” She continued, “After it ended, I went to Itaewon with my mother and older sister and had drinks.” She then candidly confessed, “I cried. I didn’t want to turn 20. I was a little scared.” Her honest admission elicited both laughter and emotion.

Kim You Jung made her debut as a commercial model at the age of four in 2003 and has since become an established actress with more than 20 years in the industry. She has appeared in numerous productions, including Moon Embracing the Sun, Love in the Moonlight, and Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.