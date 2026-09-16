Yoo Hae-jin Worried About the After-Party After Missing Out on the Best Actor Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Then Heard His Name Called for the Grand Prize... "My Mouth Went Completely Dry" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Yoo Hae-jin opened up about his candid feelings during an unexpected moment, recalling when he won the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Yoo Hae-jin, the actor who holds the record for the highest cumulative audience attendance in Korean film, appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' on the 16th for the first time in four years.

Yoo Jae-suk congratulated Yoo Hae-jin, who recently won the Grand Prize in the film category at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Recalling that moment, Yoo Hae-jin said, "I really had no idea at the time." He continued, "A lot of people had watched and enjoyed the film 'The King's Warden,' so I often heard, 'It looks like you'll win Best Actor.' I went to the awards ceremony with that expectation, but I didn't win Best Actor."

Yoo Hae-jin shared what had been going through his mind, saying, "I had so many thoughts running through my head. I had even prepared an acceptance speech for Best Actor, but my mind went completely blank." He added, "What worried me was that I had planned to go to an after-party with director Jang Hang-jun and the staff. I hadn't won the acting award, so I thought they would be watching my reaction, and I wondered what I should do." He continued, "I thought I should keep smiling and say, 'It's okay. Do you act because of awards?'"

However, an unexpected twist was waiting for him. Instead of Best Actor, Yoo Hae-jin won the Grand Prize in the film category.

Yoo Hae-jin said, "I never even considered the Grand Prize," and explained, "When they call the Grand Prize nominees, the camera usually comes to you beforehand, right? It came toward me. I thought the award was going to the film. I thought, 'I guess it's coming in front of me because I was in the film.'" His complete failure to realize why the camera was pointed at him brought laughter.

In the end, his own name was announced as the Grand Prize winner. Yoo Hae-jin said, "When people's names are called, they usually walk up slowly, right? I found that frustrating too, so I ran up there," making the studio erupt in laughter. He added, "That was when I experienced what it means for your mouth to go completely dry," vividly conveying the tension of winning an unexpected Grand Prize.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.