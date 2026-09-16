Did Season 22's Hyunsook Break Up with Season 16's Gwang-su After Appearing on 'Love War'? She Erases All Traces

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Hyunsook of season 22 of 'I'm Solo'—whose real name is Kim So-yeon—removed all traces of Gwang-su of season 16, whose real name is Jeong Il-dae, just two days after appearing on 'Love War.'

As of the 16th, no posts related to Hyunsook's boyfriend, Gwang-su of season 16, could be found on her social media accounts.

The two appeared on JTBC's 'Love War,' which aired on the 14th, openly revealing the conflicts that had built up between them.

During the broadcast, Hyunsook's expression hardened and she even shed tears after hearing that Gwang-su had downloaded one of Lee Hyori's music videos, causing a stir in the studio.

Tension rose as the two appeared to remember the same situation in completely different ways. Gwang-su lamented, "It's difficult because you get angry by distorting what I say and claim that I said things I never said."

Hyunsook, however, claimed that Gwang-su, who had been divorced twice, had hurt her by saying, "I'm dating you, so you should be grateful," and, "Other men say they won't date women who have children." Gwang-su denied it, saying he did not know whether he had actually said such things.

A VCR segment shown afterward captured Hyunsook interpreting Gwang-su's words and intentions differently. Seo Jang-hoon criticized her, saying, "You need a process of examining yourself closely, but you get hurt on your own by things that are different from the facts and can't break free from it."

Gwang-su appeared to be making an effort to accommodate Hyunsook's feelings. Hyunsook, however, complained that the person shown in the VCR was different from Gwang-su in real life.

Near the end of the broadcast, Hyunsook shocked the cast by revealing that she had been recording her conversations with Gwang-su, saying, "I'll submit all of this—the recordings."

Viewers continued to criticize Hyunsook's attitude after the broadcast. When a netizen commented on her social media, "I came back after watching yesterday's episode," Hyunsook replied, "Please watch next Monday's episode as well. After next week's episode ends, you'll understand me at least a little. Nevertheless, I'm sorry and grateful," hinting that she would offer an explanation through the upcoming broadcast.

The following day, all photos and videos of Hyunsook with Gwang-su disappeared from her social media. The two have not issued a separate statement on whether they have broken up, prompting speculation that their relationship may have changed again after the broadcast.

Hyunsook and Gwang-su appeared on seasons 22 and 16, respectively, of the divorced-singles editions of ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo.' Hyunsook is raising alone the daughter she had with her ex-husband, while Gwang-su has gone through two divorces.

The two first revealed that they were dating in July last year, but broke up in November. They reunited a month later and continued dating with marriage in mind. In April, they also appeared together on Channel A's 'My Golden Kids,' where they publicly revealed conflicts over their views on child-rearing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.