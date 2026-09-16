Park Jung-soo Goes on an 11,000-Won Kimchi-Stew Date with Jeong Eul-yeong: "We Always Come Here. It's Annoying"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Jung-soo brought big laughs to viewers at home by candidly sharing humorous yet realistic anecdotes from her married life with her husband, producer Jeong Eul-yeong.

On the 16th, a video titled "At This Price in Seocho District? Park Jung-soo's Best Value Restaurant" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "You Can't Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway," drawing attention.

That day, Park Jung-soo took the production crew to her true favorite restaurant, which is famous for its kimchi stew. The dish costs 11,000 won per serving. As soon as she sat down, she promptly ordered, saying, "I'll have my usual." She then showed her confidence as a discerning foodie, saying, "I don't usually go anywhere unless it's a good restaurant. So you won't go wrong with my recommendations. It's delicious." When the crew chimed in, saying, "Because you're particular about food," Park Jung-soo candidly and coolly admitted, "That's right. I'm particular about food, and my personality isn't exactly great either," sending everyone into laughter.

Showing the qualities of both a renowned foodie in the entertainment industry and a genuine regular, Park Jung-soo was asked whether she preferred lean meat or fatty meat in kimchi stew. She replied, "At home, I like lean meat, while my husband likes fatty meat. He's always saying, 'Fatty meat, fatty meat,'" adding a relatable touch by sharing their small difference in household preferences.

Park Jung-soo then naturally mentioned her longtime partner, producer Jeong Eul-yeong, saying, "I told him to come down because I'm filming here today, but he said no—maybe because he was worried he might be filmed. He said he'd come after it was over."

When the crew asked whether she often came there with the producer, Park Jung-soo replied, "We come often. But do you know what annoys me? He asks, 'Honey, should we eat out today?' Since he says 'eat out,' I ask, 'Where?' Then he says we should go eat kimchi stew," recounting an amusing story that made people laugh while revealing the deep affection beneath her grumbling.

Park Jung-soo especially showcased the funny-but-sad bickering that only a couple with 25 years together could have, saying, "It's annoying. At first, I was fooled. I was fooled every time. But after doing this for more than a decade, I just say, 'Forget it.' It's kimchi stew, and that's that." She then revealed that the restaurant was only a five-minute walk from their home, making those around her laugh even harder.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but the couple later divorced by mutual agreement. Since 2001, she has been in a common-law relationship with producer Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho, for 25 years.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.