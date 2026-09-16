Cho Jun-ho's Face Changed After a Procedure, Making Him Look Different from His Twin Junhyun Cho: "Even Phone Facial Recognition Doesn't Work" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yun-sun] Cho Jun-ho, an Olympic judo medalist and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) commentator, showed off his changed appearance after undergoing an under-eye fat repositioning procedure. He said he now looks so different from his twin younger brother, Junhyun Cho, that even their phone facial recognition no longer works interchangeably.

The December 16 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' featured the 'Nagoya-ho! Asian Games' special, with Hyung-Taik Lee, Lee Hye-jung, Cho Jun-ho, and MINAMI appearing as guests.

Cho Jun-ho explained why he decided to undergo the under-eye fat repositioning procedure, saying, "Since we're twins, I kept looking at my brother's face, and at some point, I looked at him and thought, 'He's really lost it.'"

He continued, "I was shocked because I thought other people might see me that way too, so I underwent the procedure to reposition the fat under my eyes." He added, "My brother said he would wait and see how my recovery went because the procedure could go wrong." Kim Gu-ra responded, "No wonder. Your impression has changed."

Later, childhood photos of the brothers, Cho Jun-ho and Junhyun Cho, were shown. The guests could not hide their amazement at how identical they looked, and even Cho Jun-ho had difficulty telling whether the person in the photos was himself or his brother.

Referring to a recent photo taken with his brother, Cho Jun-ho confidently said, "The difference in our appearances has grown since I had the procedure."

He also surprised everyone by saying, "Before the procedure, our phones unlocked with either of our faces. But after the procedure, they don't unlock anymore."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.