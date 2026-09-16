Tyler Draws Attention for Resembling Timothée Chalamet—Even Kim Sook Is Surprised When He Puts on Glasses ('Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock')

Photo: Screenshot from the broadcast

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Broadcaster Tyler drew attention after being mentioned as a look-alike of Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

Tyler appeared on JTBC's 'Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock,' which aired on the 16th.

Yang Se-chan said, "Tyler is the brains of 'Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock,' while Takuya Terada has the looks, but I hear Tyler is trying to take over Takuya's spot," adding, "I hear there's a rumor that he's a doppelgänger of a sexy Hollywood star," which piqued everyone's curiosity.

The person identified as Tyler's doppelgänger was none other than Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

Embarrassed, Tyler said, "I didn't do this," looking flustered. Kim Sook asked, "Do you think you look alike, too?" Tyler replied, "From the front, I think we look a little alike, but from the side, we look very different." He continued, "When Timothée Chalamet shaved his head and wore glasses for a role, people said, 'That face looks familiar' and 'He looks like Tyler.'"

Photo: Screenshot from the broadcast

Tyler looked troubled as he explained, "With the doppelgänger rumor going around, I set a goal of reaching one million YouTube subscribers by the end of the year and need to make a pledge. People were commenting that I should promise to dress up as Timothée Chalamet."

After hearing this, Jun Hyun-moo egged him on, saying, "Tyler, do Chalamet," and Tyler immediately put on the costume to prove the resemblance. Kim Sook was amazed, saying, "You really do look alike. I admit it."

Yang Se-chan said, "Now Tyler has the visuals," while Jun Hyun-moo joked, "Takuya has nothing left to rely on now," sending the set into laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.