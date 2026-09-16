‘Fourth Pregnancy’ for Park Joo-ho and Anna, 11-Year Age Gap with Firstborn Na-eun... “We Always Planned to Have Many Children” (‘Nagoya Galgoya’)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Former soccer player Park Joo-ho announced that his wife Anna is expecting their fourth child, saying, “There is an 11-year age gap with our first daughter, Na-eun.”

The first episode of the SBS special variety show ‘Nagoya Galgoya,’ which aired on the 16th, featured Park Joo-ho, a gold medalist in soccer at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games who is joining SBS as a commentator.

Jun Hyun-moo congratulated Anna on her pregnancy, saying, “Commentator Park Joo-ho seems to have great energy. There was some good news recently. Congratulations on expecting your fourth child.” Park Tae-hwan, who also offered his congratulations, reacted with surprise, asking, “The fourth?”

Park Joo-ho revealed, “There is a seven-year age gap with our third son, Jinwoo. There is an 11-year age gap with our first daughter, Na-eun.” He added, “We had always talked about having many children,” explaining that they had discussed having a large family for a long time.

Anna had previously announced her fourth pregnancy herself on her YouTube channel on the 13th of last month.

At the time, Anna shared an ultrasound video of her fourth child and announced the pregnancy, saying, “After enduring difficult times, life quietly waits for us, holding precious hopes.” She continued, “Together with the hope that has found us, we want to begin a new chapter with our family and all of you,” receiving many congratulations.

However, after revealing in 2022 that she was battling cancer, Anna had consistently shared updates on her treatment and recovery through social media and YouTube. As a result, some people expressed concern about her health.

Anna later expressed her gratitude on social media, saying, “I am grateful to everyone who sent messages of concern and support, and I am also thankful to those who shared that they had gone through experiences similar to mine.” She also reflected on her life, admitting, “Even while going through parenting, cancer, recovery and pregnancy, trying to take care of yourself somehow and not forget who you are as an individual is truly no ordinary task.”

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have a daughter, Na-eun, and sons Geonhu and Jinwoo. The Park Joo-ho–Anna family appeared on KBS2’s ‘The Return of Superman’ and received widespread affection under the nickname ‘Jjin-Geon-Na-Bly.’

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.