Jo Hye-ryun Confesses to Her Uncomfortable Relationship with Lee Kyung-shil: "It Was Difficult, but Things Changed After Appearing on 'You Quiz on the Block'"

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] Jo Hye-ryun candidly revealed that she was not close with Lee Kyung-shil in the past.

On the 16th, a video titled "Me or Myung-soo? A First Date Alone with 30-Year Friend Kim Gu-ra, the Male Friend She Once Considered Marrying" was released on the YouTube channel "Jo Hye-ryun: Jo Hye-ryun."

When asked which celebrity colleagues she usually met, Jo Hye-ryun replied, "I meet Mi-sun, Kyung-shil and Seong-mi."

When Kim Gu-ra asked again, "Aside from people you meet for work, who do you meet privately?" Jo Hye-ryun answered, "I usually spend my time with my husband."

Kim Gu-ra then brought up the relationship between the two, saying, "It seems you and Kyung-shil have been getting along well, despite the awkwardness between you as a senior and junior."

Jo Hye-ryun confessed, "It was very difficult at first." She recalled, "We appeared together on 'You Quiz on the Block,' and she suddenly said, 'I'm grateful that my juniors work with me. Hye-ryun, thank you.'" She added, "I was deeply moved when I heard that."

After hearing this, Kim Gu-ra jokingly pressed her, saying, "Didn't you secretly doubt her? Didn't you think, 'Why is she acting like this in front of the camera?'" His teasing drew laughter.

Jo Hye-ryun said, "I realized that she also needed our help. I also learned that she enjoyed working with us. So I began to feel that I should work with her, and we ended up doing a play together as well."

She continued, "To be honest, Lee Kyung-shil and I were not particularly close. She was my senior, and she could be intimidating, couldn't she?"

Kim Gu-ra pointed out, "You don't usually listen to what other people say, do you?" Jo Hye-ryun admitted, "If someone criticizes me too directly, I actually stop listening. I need to realize things on my own, but when someone tells me exactly what to do, I don't listen."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.