Ko Jun-hee, Reportedly a 7 Billion Won Homeowner, Splurges on Tens of Millions of Won in Accessories Every Year: "You Worked Hard, Jun-hee"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ko Jun-hee drew attention by candidly discussing everything from her favorite luxury-brand items to the behind-the-scenes story of her amusing "self-gifts."

On the 16th, a video titled "No Ads—Ko Jun-hee Reveals Her Real Favorites Based Directly on Comments" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Go Joon-hee GO."

Ko Jun-hee personally looked through her subscribers’ comments and took time to generously introduce the items she genuinely enjoys using in her daily life. As she showed off stylish items one after another, including pajamas, bags, sunglasses and clothing, she pointed to the earrings she was wearing and expressed particular affection for them.

Introducing the earrings, Ko Jun-hee said, "These are the ones I cherish the most. I wear them every day." She then added, "They’re expensive. They were given to me at Christmas the year before last," drawing attention. The earrings are reportedly diamond pieces from Graff, a British high-end luxury brand, and are known to cost anywhere from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of won, prompting admiration.

Ko Jun-hee continued, "Every year, because I like Graff pieces, I give myself a Christmas present. It’s like saying, ‘You worked hard, Jun-hee.’" She revealed that she enjoys splurging on luxury goods each year as a way to encourage herself. However, she soon trailed off, saying, "This year, I might not be able to because I’m running a bit of a deficit..." Her rueful expression made everyone on set burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, Ko Jun-hee purchased and currently lives in a high-end apartment in Seongsu-dong reportedly worth about 7 billion won.

Kim So-hee, Reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.