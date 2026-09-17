Hyung-Taik Lee Explains Assault Rumor Involving Lee Dae-hoon Two Years Later: "I Was Too Embarrassed to Clarify It" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Korean tennis legend Hyung-Taik Lee candidly addressed the assault scandal involving Lee Dae-hoon.

The December 16 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star' featured Hyung-Taik Lee, Lee Hye-jung, Cho Jun-ho and Minami in the 'Nagoya-ho! Asian Games' special.

On the show, Hyung-Taik Lee revealed what really happened behind the assault rumor involving former national taekwondo team member Lee Dae-hoon. He explained, "I had been drinking a lot, and Dae-hoon was trying to get into the car to look after me. As he was helping me, we both fell down."

He added, "We were trying to get back up, but from a distance, it looked as though we were tangled up, so people mistook it for an assault."

After the incident was reported anonymously, posts speculating about the identities of the two people spread online, along with fabricated eyewitness accounts that added specific details.

Hyung-Taik Lee lamented, "There were people writing things like, 'I was there.'" Kim Gu-ra added to the absurdity, saying, "I heard fake news too. I was told that because Hyung-Taik Lee is so annoyingly provocative, he kept teasing Lee Dae-hoon and ended up getting hit by him."

In response, Hyung-Taik Lee stressed, "Dae-hoon is a very kind junior, and there is a significant age gap between us. He would never do that. Martial artists do not act that way recklessly, either."

Hyung-Taik Lee also explained why he did not actively clarify the matter at the time. He confessed, "It was nothing to be proud of, and I was embarrassed because it happened after I had been drinking, so I did not want to talk about it. But people kept embellishing the story."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.