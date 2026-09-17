Roo'Ra's Kim Jihyun Furious Over the Revealing Scenes in 'Summertime': "I Was Scammed Into Appearing... I'm Really Angry"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Jihyun of Roo'Ra said she felt wronged after appearing in the film 'Summertime' because she believed it was an entry for the Venice International Film Festival, only to see the film's revealing scenes receive more attention than the work itself.

On the 16th, a video titled "Even Charismatic Kim Jihyun Can't Handle It Here" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Dakteo Shin.'

Kim Jihyun confessed, "I've been scammed so many times because I'm too easily swayed," adding, "The biggest scam wasn't financial. It involved the film's submission to the Venice International Film Festival."

Shin Jung-hwan brought up the film 'Summertime,' in which Kim Jihyun played the lead, and said, "That work is a masterpiece." Kim Jihyun emphasized, "I studied theater and film. I did it after reading the script."

Shin Jung-hwan remarked, "You were at the height of your career back then, so the scenes were very revealing." Kim Jihyun expressed her frustration, saying, "I did it for the work, but people didn't look at the work. They only looked at my body."

Shin Jung-hwan joked, "People around me still talk about it. They say it was a work that set their wayward adolescence straight and call you their benefactor."

Kim Jihyun responded, "I really did it because I was told it was an entry for the Venice International Film Festival. That was the scam that made me the angriest."

She continued, "It is a memory of having made a film when I was young, but I haven't had a notable work since then. I thought I would make it too," she said wistfully.

Kim Jihyun also shared the story behind including a semi-nude photo during promotions for her solo album 'Cat's Eye.'

She explained, "Janet Jackson had taken semi-nude photos at the time, and I was envious because she looked so beautiful. So I included a semi-nude photo of myself too. I made it so people could carry it in their wallets like a photo card."

She added, "It climbed as high as No. 10 on the charts, but the company stopped spending money on it, so it couldn't rise any further," expressing her regret.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.