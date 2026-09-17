'Remarried' Oh Yoon-ah boasts about the large bowl of japchae her mother-in-law made... extraordinary love for her daughter-in-law

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah brought warmth by showing off the large amount of japchae her mother-in-law made for her, conveying her extraordinary love for her daughter-in-law.

Oh Yoon-ah recently revealed her own galbi-jjim recipe on her YouTube channel 'Oh! Yoona' ahead of Chuseok.

In the video, Oh Yoon-ah took out japchae while organizing the refrigerator after finishing galbi-jjim. Oh Yoon-ah laughed and said, "This is japchae my mother made for me," adding, "There is a way to salvage japchae. I plan to give it to my son, Min-i, when he comes over. She made a huge amount of it."

Upon seeing this, the production crew was astonished by the sheer quantity of japchae filling the container, remarking, "That must be exactly when the expression 'a whole bucketful' is used." Oh Yoon-ah also laughed, saying, "I was so, so flustered."

Oh Yoon-ah put olive oil, soy sauce, and oligosaccharide in a dry pan, brought it to a boil, and then added the japchae and stir-fried it as if tossing it. It was her own method of reviving japchae with just simple cooking.

Oh Yoon-ah shared her own secret tip, saying, "It is seasoned sufficiently here, but I like the soy sauce flavor itself in japchae," and added, "If you stir-fry it once, it will turn out like this the next time you stir-fry it." Expressing her satisfaction at the appetizingly revived japchae, Oh Yoon-ah remarked, "Didn't it come back to life just now?"

Oh Yoon-ah continued, "My mother said that while doing it, she felt like, 'Why is there so much?'" but then added, "Aren't I going to get scolded by my mother?" which brought laughter.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has been raising her son from her previous marriage alone since her divorce in 2015. She recently received many congratulations after announcing her remarriage, having completed the marriage registration with a non-celebrity man for the first time in 11 years.

At the time of announcing her remarriage, Oh Yoon-ah said, "My in-laws are such wonderful people that they accepted Min-i really well, just like a grandson. It is truly not an easy thing, and I thought, 'This wouldn't be possible unless it was meant to be.'" She continued, "Whenever I prayed about things I was worried about, God allowed us to keep meeting. There were just a series of events that made it impossible for us not to keep seeing each other," adding, "I came to think, 'This must be the one,'" sharing the moment she became certain of the marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.