"They Found Out Which Floor I Live On and Came to My Home" Yang Yo-seob Makes an Urgent Plea Over Invasive Privacy Violations

Photo=Sportschosun database/Yang Yo-seob's social media

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] HIGHLIGHT member Yang Yo-seob appealed to some fans who have been coming to his home to respect his privacy.

On the 16th, Yang Yo-seob urged his followers on social media, saying, "Please do not come to where I live. I’m asking you."

Yang Yo-seob continued, "Isn’t my home posted on 'Yoseobie Trend'? Please look at that instead. Please." The 'Yoseobie Trend' he mentioned refers to 'Yoseob’s Yoseobie Trend,' a web variety show on the YouTube channel GOGOSING.

This is not the first time Yang Yo-seob has personally appealed for an end to invasions of his privacy. In November last year, he also asked some fans to respect his privacy through his YouTube channel.

At the time, Yang Yo-seob began by saying, "This may become a post that mixes a confession with a request." He continued, "In fact, a few months earlier, someone found out which floor of the apartment where I live and came looking for me. I ran into that person at night and was very startled, and I was also extremely angry. Fortunately, my agency responded quickly, and no such unpleasant incident has occurred since then," he said.

He went on to express his frustration, saying, "Because of people who mistake the distorted feelings of that tiny minority for fan devotion, I don’t know how many times I’ve made and deleted several videos." Yang Yo-seob added, "I thought a lot about this video as well. Still, I gathered the courage to make it while thinking of the many fans who genuinely want to see my daily life."

Meanwhile, HIGHLIGHT, the group Yang Yo-seob belongs to, will hold its solo fan concert, 'I’m an 18-Year Idol, but in Another World, I’m a Trainee in the Debut Team?!,' at Jangchung Arena in Seoul from October 16 to 18.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.