‘Lee Sook Cam’ Yang Na-rae reveals the ‘marriage condition’ behind keeping her husband completely out of the public eye: “He said he couldn’t live with being exposed”

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Divorce attorney Yang Na-rae candidly explained why she does not reveal her husband’s identity.

On the 16th, the YouTube channel ‘VIVO TV’ uploaded a video titled, “Is this the group that divorce attorney Yang Na-rae would never let her husband leave?”

Yang Na-rae held her wedding on the 13th. Kim Sook made viewers laugh by expressing her sense of betrayal, saying, “Whenever we met on broadcasts, you used to say, ‘I don’t think I can get married. How would I know what kind of man I’ll meet?’ But then you got married.”

Yang Na-rae replied, “Still, I felt I had to go through with it,” adding, “I carefully chose and made the decision based on the database I had built through my work.”

After hearing this, Kim Sook said, “I’m so curious about who you married,” and joked, “You hide your husband so thoroughly that there are even rumors he’s an NIS agent. Why do you keep him so completely out of sight? Do you even have a husband? Is he AI?”

Explaining why she does not reveal her husband, Yang Na-rae said, “That was one of the conditions of our marriage,” adding, “My husband is extremely introverted. He said that if he talked about himself a lot or was exposed publicly, he would be so embarrassed that he couldn’t live with it.” She continued, “He asked me not to go around talking about him,” explaining that she refrains from mentioning him publicly out of respect for his wishes.

Yang Na-rae added, “Close friends know he married me, so they keep worrying and asking, ‘Isn’t it hard?’” She then joked, “Since I’m a divorce attorney, I guess he doesn’t like hearing people say, ‘Won’t you leave him completely devastated?’”

Yang Na-rae also discussed what made her decide to marry. “We communicate well. I think it’s important for a couple to be able to say everything they want to say to each other,” she said. “When people say everything they want to say, we usually think that means pouring out all their emotions. But it means expressing what you want to say without hurting each other, so misunderstandings don’t pile up.”

She continued, “I don’t think we’ve ever gone more than half a day after an argument without resolving it.” However, she added, “He says I hold on to things for a long time. Even after everything has been resolved, if I say, ‘It seemed like you were hurt by what I said last time. I’ll be more careful from now on,’ he sometimes asks whether my memory is too good,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.