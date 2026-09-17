Park Gyu-ri, Who Suffered a Cerebral Hemorrhage in Her 30s, Reveals Shocking Condition After a Thunderclap Headache: "I Thought I Was Going Blind"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Trot singer Park Gyu-ri, known as a "health advocate," shared her experience of suffering a cerebral hemorrhage in her 30s and revealed her current condition, warning viewers about the dangers of vascular disease.

Park Gyu-ri joined Channel A's "Star Health Ranking Number One," which aired on the 16th, as a new "health motivator" and exchanged warm greetings with host Ji Seok-jin and panelists Lee Kyung-shil and Pyeon Seung-yeop. Discussing the day's topic, vascular health, Park Gyu-ri began by saying, "I was truly shocked because I never expected to suffer a cerebral hemorrhage in my early 30s." She continued, "The cerebral hemorrhage came immediately after I experienced a thunderclap headache. When I pressed my eyes with my hands and then removed them, I couldn't see in front of me, so I was startled because I thought I was going blind. Once I experienced it myself, I came to understand all too well how frightening vascular disease can be," sharing a vivid account of what happened.

Park Gyu-ri also revealed an MRI image taken when she suffered the cerebral hemorrhage. After examining it, neurologist Lee Jong-yoon explained, "You can see a thrombotic lesion caused by acute bleeding in the occipital lobe." He added, "It appears that blood vessels around the central nervous system and optic nerve ruptured, resulting in vision impairment as well," underscoring the seriousness of her condition.

After earning considerable empathy by openly sharing her personal experience, Park Gyu-ri carefully examined the effects and proper use of agarwood oil, which is said to help remove inflammation and support antibacterial and antioxidant activity for vascular health. She also underwent a special examination to assess her current vascular health. The results were shocking: "The carotid artery, which carries blood flow to the brain, is estimated to be 62% narrower on the left and 53% narrower on the right." However, the specialist said, "The blood vessels appear to have narrowed gradually, so no particular abnormality was found in the test results." The specialist added, "I recommend managing inflammation through exercise and dietary improvements, along with appropriate treatment after a detailed examination," urging her to continue regular follow-up and management.

A former traditional Korean music performer, trot singer Park Gyu-ri has earned lasting affection as the "trot goddess" after releasing songs including "Arirang of Love," "Spoon and Chopsticks," "I'm a Woman," "You're the Beat, I'm the Pair," and "Come with Me." She recently released a new song, "Rice Chant," seven years after her previous release, and continues her active singing career. Drawing on her experience of overcoming a cerebral hemorrhage in her 30s, she is also actively meeting the public through various health-related programs as a health advocate.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.