"Snitched on for Cannabis"... Kim Gam-jeon, Who Dissed Big Naughty, Arrested for Drugs Again While on Probation

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Kim Gam-jeon has been arrested on suspicion of using drugs.

The Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Yang Eun-sang, held a pretrial detention hearing on the 16th for Kim Gam-jeon, who faces charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act by using cannabis.

Kim Gam-jeon is accused of using liquid cannabis. Seoul Mapo Police Station arrested him on the 14th and requested a detention warrant on the 15th. The court ultimately issued the warrant, stating, "There is a risk that he may flee or destroy evidence."

Kim Gam-jeon was sentenced to eight months in prison and incarcerated after being accused of smoking cannabis with an acquaintance in a public parking lot in Seoul in May 2024. The trial court ordered his immediate detention, saying the offense was particularly serious because he had committed the crime again in a public place despite previously receiving a deferred indictment for a similar offense. Kim Gam-jeon, who was held at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center, appealed. In April 2025, the appellate court reduced his sentence to eight months in prison suspended for two years, and he was released.

At the time, Kim Gam-jeon sparked controversy by saying on his YouTube channel, "I stupidly smoked cannabis in a public parking lot, and a passerby snitched on me." Moreover, because the latest alleged offense occurred while he was on probation, it is expected to be difficult for him to seek leniency by appealing to the court for forgiveness. If a judgment is finalized before April 2027, his suspended sentence will be revoked, and he will have to serve an additional four months of the sentence.

Kim Gam-jeon is a shortened version of his stage name, "Kim Sang-min, He Can Daringly Be Called a Legend." He joined Indigo Music, a label founded by rapper Swings, in 2022. More recently, he took part in the diss battle between Big Naughty and Swings, releasing a diss track that included lyrics such as "Put Big Naughty in a toilet and flush him" and "Put Big Naughty in a fishbowl and raise him." He later withdrew from the battle, writing, "If this is the situation you wanted, you won. I can't do this anymore."

He also faced criticism for giving a shout-out to Rich Iggy, despite the controversy surrounding Rich Iggy's pedophilic lyrics and a concert that disparaged former President Roh Moo-hyun.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.