CORTIS Agency Outraged by Deferred Prosecution of Foreigners Who Illegally Entered Members’ Residence; “We Will Pursue an Objection”

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] CORTIS’s agency called for severe punishment for those who illegally entered the group’s residence.

On the 16th, Big Hit Music announced that it would pursue an objection to the recent deferred-prosecution decision issued by prosecutors against two foreign nationals suspected of illegally entering CORTIS’s residence in July.

Police referred the suspects without detention on charges of jointly trespassing into a residence after they allegedly illegally purchased CORTIS’s residence address through social media and entered without authorization. Unauthorized entry into shared spaces, including the communal entrance, hallways, and elevators, can also constitute residential trespassing. Joint trespassing by two or more people may be subject to enhanced punishment. Prosecutors likewise recognized the suspects’ residential-trespassing charges but issued a deferred-prosecution decision instead of sending the case to trial.

The agency stated, "We view residential trespassing and the trading of personal information, which can pose a direct threat to the artists’ privacy and safety, as extremely serious. We plan to pursue an objection to seek another legal determination regarding whether to indict them."

The agency also declared that it would take legal action, without settlement or leniency, against malicious defamation and insults targeting CORTIS members, personal attacks, the dissemination of false information, and sexual harassment. It added that it would take legal action against privacy violations and stalking involving unlawfully obtained flight-ticket information.

Baek Ji-eun Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.