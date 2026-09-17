‘Short-Track Goddess’ Kim A-lang Joins Jun Hyun-moo and Bae Sung-jae at SM C&C

Kim A-lang. Beijing, China = Reporter Jung Jae-geun /2022.2.16/

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Kim A-lang, a former member of South Korea’s national short-track speed skating team, has joined SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C).

According to Sportschosun’s reporting, Kim A-lang signed an exclusive contract with SM C&C and will begin her broadcasting career in earnest.

Kim A-lang represented South Korea in short-track speed skating for seven seasons, delivering moving moments to the public. She helped South Korea win the 3,000-meter relay at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she also helped lead the team to a silver medal in the 3,000-meter relay. In December 2025, she retired from competition and began the next chapter of her life.

After retiring, she became a commentator and offered her wholehearted support to younger skaters competing on the ice. At the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics held in February this year, she provided vivid and insightful commentary for JTBC’s short-track broadcasts. With Kim A-lang embarking on a new chapter alongside SM C&C, attention is focused on what she will accomplish in broadcasting and other fields.

SM C&C, the agency Kim A-lang has joined, is home to leading artists from various fields, including Kang Ho-dong, Jun Hyun-moo, Seo Jang-hoon, Jang Young-ran, Jang Doyoun, Bae Sung-jae, Hwang Je-seong, Yoo Seung-mok, Hak-ju Lee, Ji Seung-hyun, and Hong Ji-yun.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.