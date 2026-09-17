KBS Says It Is Difficult to Remove Actress from Drama Over Family Connection to Alleged Perpetrator... Draws Line Under Bereaved Family’s Petition in ‘Stalking Murder’ Case

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] The Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has effectively stated that it would be difficult to take action in response to a bereaved family’s petition calling for the removal from a drama of an actress reportedly known as the biological older sister of the alleged perpetrator in the ‘Busan officetel fall death’ case.

KBS said on the 16th through its viewer petition board, "We express our deepest condolences to the deceased and sincerely extend our words of comfort to the bereaved family members who have lost a loved one and are enduring profound grief and pain."

It added, "When casting programs, the broadcaster verifies whether the performers themselves have criminal records or have been involved in social controversies," but explained, "It does not conduct advance screening regarding performers’ family members, nor can it realistically do so."

Earlier, on the 3rd, a post titled ‘I am a bereaved family member of the Busan officetel fall death’ was uploaded to the KBS viewer petition board.

The petitioner, who identified herself as the mother of the deceased woman, claimed, "My daughter suffered from the alleged perpetrator’s relentless stalking and ultimately met an unjust death," adding, "The alleged perpetrator’s older sister is currently appearing in a prominent role in a KBS weekday evening daily drama and continues her activities as if nothing happened."

She continued, "My daughter died unjustly, while the alleged perpetrator’s family member’s daughter is thriving as an actress," and appealed, "Whenever I come face-to-face with that, I am overwhelmed by self-reproach as a parent for failing to protect my daughter."

The petition surpassed the threshold requiring the relevant department to respond: more than 1,000 people had to endorse it within 30 days. A total of 1,260 people signed it, prompting KBS to issue an official response.

The case came to light in January 2024, when a woman in her 20s, identified as A, fell from an officetel in Busan and died while she was with her former boyfriend, B.

B was indicted on charges of stalking A after she asked to end their relationship, including knocking on her front door for 17 hours and sending her 365 messages.

The court found B guilty of stalking and related charges and finalized a sentence of three years and two months in prison, along with an order to complete a stalking treatment program.

KBS made clear, however, that there are practical limitations to including a cast member’s family members’ criminal records or social controversies in its casting-screening process.

Accordingly, it appears unlikely that the actress will be removed from the drama as requested in the petition.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.