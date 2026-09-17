Baek Il-seob Wins KRW 100 Million in Damages After His Face Was Used Without Authorization for More Than 20 Years

[Sportschosun, Reporter Min-jung Cho] Actor Baek Il-seob has won KRW 100 million in damages in a lawsuit against a company that used his face without authorization to promote its products for more than 20 years.

According to legal sources on the 16th, the Busan District Court, Western Branch, Civil Division 5 ruled in favor of Baek Il-seob in his damages suit against Company A, a kitchenware manufacturer and seller. The court ordered Company A to pay him KRW 100 million plus damages for delayed payment.

The dispute centered on Baek Il-seob’s face appearing on kitchenware, including pots. Since the mid-1990s, Company A had sold its products with stickers bearing printed photographs of Baek Il-seob. It also used product images featuring his face on its website and online shopping mall product pages. At some retailers, the products were reportedly referred to by names reminiscent of Baek Il-seob, indicating that his image had been prominently used to promote them.

In September 2019, Baek Il-seob’s representatives sent Company A a certified letter demanding that it stop using his photographs and warning of legal action. However, the company was found to have continued operating with his photographs, making it appear that he was an exclusive advertising model for the company.

Company A closed its business in February this year, but product images containing Baek Il-seob’s photographs reportedly remained on its website and online shopping mall until the court proceedings concluded.

Baek Il-seob ultimately filed suit, claiming that his photographs had been used commercially without his consent. He sought a total of KRW 154.43 million, including KRW 124.43 million in property damages and KRW 30 million in compensation for emotional distress.

Company A argued that it had verbally entered into an open-ended advertising-model agreement with Baek Il-seob in the past and had paid him KRW 10 million in model fees around 2010.

The court, however, found no objective evidence supporting the claim. It determined that there was no material establishing that a formal advertising-model contract had been signed or that advertising fees had actually been paid. The court also found it difficult to conclude that Baek Il-seob had implicitly permitted the use of his photographs, given that he had formally objected to the use of his likeness starting in 2019.

The court recognized Company A’s conduct as an unlawful act that infringed Baek Il-seob’s portrait rights. Taking into account the compensation he could have received under a legitimate modeling contract, his public recognition and the period during which the photographs were used, it assessed his property damages at KRW 80 million. Adding KRW 20 million for his emotional distress, the court recognized total liability of KRW 100 million.

However, the court rejected Baek Il-seob’s additional claims that his publicity rights and name rights had been infringed.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter

mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.