'42-Year-Old' Seo In-young Stunned by 1995-Born Mimiminu's Age: "What Do You Mean You Brought Your Nephew?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Seo In-young, 42, was stunned by the age gap between herself and creator Mimiminu, 31.

Tcast E Channel's new variety show 'Seo In-young's Trendy Old-Timer,' directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave, will premiere at 9 p.m. on October 1. Two posters showcasing the contrasting charms of Seo In-young and Mimiminu, along with a teaser of their first meeting, will be released.

'Seo In-young's Trendy Old-Timer' is a generational-collision trend talk show in which 'original trendsetter' Seo In-young and 'MZ trend analyst' Mimiminu engage in no-holds-barred verbal sparring over current trends. The two will explore a wide range of topics—from fashion and beauty to dating, dieting, and K-pop—through their distinct perspectives, highlighting the clear differences between generations.

The first posters released capture Seo In-young's distinctive presence and the two hosts' playful chemistry. In the first poster, Seo In-young draws attention with a chic expression, wearing black sunglasses and making a 'shh' gesture with a finger to her lips. Her signature confidence and trendsetter fashion sense stand out.

The other poster highlights the hosts' sharply contrasting charms. While Mimiminu talks nonstop beside her, Seo In-young wears headphones and enjoys her own world, foreshadowing their unexpected chemistry and sparking curiosity. The contrast between Seo In-young's indifference and Mimiminu's impassioned, seemingly frustrated speech raises expectations for the lively back-and-forth they will show.

The teaser of their first meeting, scheduled for release on the 17th, offers an even more intense glimpse of their chemistry. At her first meeting with the production team, Seo In-young, unaware that filming had begun, says, "I didn't know we were filming this." When Lee Ji-seon PD, who directed the show, replies, "This is how everything is done these days," Seo In-young responds, "I don't know anything about these days," revealing her 'trendy old-timer' side from the outset.

Seo In-young even struggled to pronounce the name of Mimiminu, who will be working with her. When he arrived late, she joked, "Are you late? Aren't I your senior? Why are you late?" After hearing that Mimiminu was born in 1995, she was startled and exclaimed, "What do you mean you brought your nephew?"

The pair's completely opposite personalities also come through clearly. As Mimiminu, who has built his career around admissions and education content, talks nonstop about his background, Seo In-young reacts, "Your mouth never stops." When a compatibility test based on their different MBTI types concludes that they are "opposites who need to make an effort to understand each other," Seo In-young says, "I feel that he's very different from me. I am attracted to people who are my opposite," but adds, "We're fun to hang out with, but working together will be difficult," leaving viewers curious about their future chemistry.

The two also preview topics they will cover on the show, from "dating among the 2026 younger generation" to dieting trends represented by "extreme thinness." Seo In-young, who previously appeared on We Got Married, remains unfazed when dating shows come up, saying, "It's not my dating life." However, after various programs, including Exchange and Single's Inferno, are mentioned, she realizes, "I guess I've watched every dating show," prompting laughter.

When Mimiminu then tests Seo In-young's grasp of "what's trendy these days" with a slang quiz, a series of bizarre wrong answers follows. Mimiminu eventually evaluates her by saying, "Your trend sense gets zero points. In college terms, that's academic probation." Seo In-young fires back, "That's why I didn't go to college," completing their extraordinary banter.

The first-meeting teaser previewing the contrasting chemistry between 'original trendsetter' Seo In-young and 'MZ trend analyst' Mimiminu is scheduled to be released online at 6 p.m. today (the 17th).

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.