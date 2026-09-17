'Oldest-Ever Silver Medalist' Kim Sang-gyeom to Reveal Wife Who Resembles RESCENE's Woni for the First Time: 'We See Each Other for Only Two Months a Year'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] National snowboarder Kim Sang-gyeom is joining Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' where his wife, who resembles RESCENE's Woni, will be revealed for the first time.

On the 17th, SBS officially released a preview of national snowboard silver medalist Kim Sang-gyeom and his wife Park Han-sol joining 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.' Kim Sang-gyeom made headlines after winning the silver medal in the men's parallel giant slalom at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the oldest-ever individual-event medalist across the Summer and Winter Olympics. His wife, Park Han-sol, also drew attention for her beauty, prompting a stream of comments asking the couple to appear on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2.' Viewers are now eager to see what kind of daily life Kim Sang-gyeom and Park Han-sol will reveal through the show.

In the released preview, Kim Sang-gyeom said that Karina and Seol In-ah had been mentioned as lookalikes of his wife, Park Han-sol, before adding, "She has a slight Woni vibe." He openly expressed his affection for his wife. Park Han-sol replied, "It feels good to hear that from my husband," creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

However, the mood soon shifted. Park Han-sol warmly welcomed Kim Sang-gyeom when he appeared at the airport after completing overseas training, but Kim Sang-gyeom showed affection to their dog before turning to his wife. Park Han-sol expressed disappointment at her emotionally reserved husband. Even after returning home, Kim Sang-gyeom continued eating quietly without much conversation with his wife.

In a subsequent interview, Park Han-sol candidly shared her feelings: "I don't think we talk that much. He isn't very good at expressing himself. Still, I wish he would make more of an effort." Kim Sang-gyeom, meanwhile, bluntly replied, "Let's not talk about that," revealing their differing expectations about emotional expression.

What will the differing expectations about emotional expression look like for national-team couple Kim Sang-gyeom and Park Han-sol, who spend only about two months together each year? Their story will be revealed on SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' airing on September 22.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.