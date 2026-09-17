Lee Sol-i Shows Off Bikini Look That Could Surprise Husband Park Sung-kwang, With Her Curves Drawing Attention

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lee Sol-i showed off her bikini look at a vacation destination.

On the 16th, Lee Sol-i posted several photos along with the caption, "Although the summer we love has passed, we are a never-ending story."

The photos showed Lee Sol-i during a visit to a vacation destination. She paired a white bikini with red sheer pants, fully capturing the resort atmosphere. She completed a comfortable yet stylish vacation look with a white baseball cap and a large red bag.

Even in the natural setting, her slender silhouette in a bikini caught the eye.

Earlier, Lee Sol-i had shared an update after being involved in an accident while driving a Porsche, raising concern among her fans.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared glimpses of their life as a married couple.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.