‘Shocked by sexual-assault acquittal,’ BJ Pie attempts suicide and is hospitalized in intensive care: “Took 30 packets of sleeping pills and other medication”

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung, Reporter] BJ Pie, whose real name is Kang Da-on, is receiving hospital treatment after attempting suicide when the defendant was found not guilty in the first trial of a quasi-forcible sexual assault case. Her father personally shared an update on his daughter’s condition.

On the 17th, Pie’s father said through an internet broadcasting platform that she had made a dangerous choice after being deeply shocked by the trial’s outcome and was currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

Her father said, “My daughter took 30 packets of medication, including sleeping pills, antidepressants, schizophrenia medication, and tranquilizers, and also drank alcohol. I think she made a bad choice because yesterday’s trial result was unfavorable.” He added, “She says she is sorry for worrying everyone. As her father, I will take good care of her by her side.”

Signs of Pie’s fragile emotional state had emerged a day earlier. On the 15th, she livestreamed on her Soop channel while awaiting the first-trial verdict in the quasi-forcible sexual assault case. After learning that A had been found not guilty, she broke down in tears, saying, “How could he be found not guilty?” and expressed deep shock.

Concerns grew further after some of the messages Pie left became known through rapper Kerrigan May, who appeared with her on Bloody Game 2. Pie reportedly pleaded that she was the victim and left a message to the effect of, “Take revenge for me.” The post was later deleted.

The following day, her father revealed that Pie was receiving treatment at a hospital, prompting continued concern among her fans.

The case began in September 2024. Pie reported A, a hold’em player, on allegations of quasi-forcible sexual assault, claiming that he made physical contact with her while she was intoxicated and being driven to her accommodation after a group gathering. Pie’s side has maintained that A took over the vehicle she was riding in, drove it elsewhere, and then committed the alleged offense. A, however, denied the allegations.

At the first trial held on the 15th, about two years after the incident, the court found A not guilty. The court reportedly acknowledged circumstances including A taking over the vehicle and driving it, but determined that there was insufficient objective evidence to establish what had actually happened inside the vehicle.

Pie appeared to break down during a livestream immediately after the verdict. After leaving a troubling message for an acquaintance and subsequently receiving hospital treatment, she drew widespread attention and concern. Her father later came forward to provide an update on her condition.

Jo Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.