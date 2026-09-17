Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im Clash Bitterly Over Their Son Three Years After Divorce: “Saw Him Only Six Times in Two Years vs. Paid Child Support Only Twice”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, said he had "only been able to see his son six times in about two years," while claims have emerged that he paid child support only twice since the divorce.

The unpaid child support is reportedly about 40 million won. The conflict between the two has entered a new phase after Heo Yang-im’s side was said to have applied for a provisional seizure of Ko Ji-yong’s assets.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel Respect Lee Jin-ho released a video titled '"I Could Only See My Son Six Times in Two Years"—Sechs Kies’ Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im in a 40 Million Won Child Support Dispute... An On-the-Ground Investigation.'

Lee Jin-ho claimed that the most decisive issue in the conflict between Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im was not only visitation but also the failure to pay child support.

According to Lee Jin-ho’s reporting, the two agreed when they divorced by mutual consent in April 2024 that Ko Ji-yong would pay 1.89 million won in child support each month. However, Ko Ji-yong reportedly made actual child-support payments only twice, in August and September of this year.

The unpaid child support accumulated to about 40 million won, and with approximately 10 million won in interest added, the total amount claimed is reportedly around 50 million won.

Heo Yang-im’s side reportedly filed a lawsuit on September 5 seeking payment of the unpaid child support, along with an application for a provisional seizure of Ko Ji-yong’s assets.

Ko Ji-yong’s side maintains that he did not intentionally refuse to pay child support. It claimed that he had suspended his activities after undergoing long-term hospitalization and treatment for liver cirrhosis, hepatic cirrhosis, and shock immediately after the divorce, and that he lacked the financial means to pay child support because of substantial medical expenses.

Ko Ji-yong’s side said he began paying child support in August after recovering his health. It also claimed that he twice conveyed his intention to pay the overdue amount in installments, but that the proposal was not accepted.

Lee Jin-ho, however, pointed out that the fact that child support was not paid should be examined separately from the reasons it could not be paid.

He explained that it would be difficult to conclude that Ko Ji-yong had no income at all, given that he appeared on YouTube and television programs even while undergoing treatment.

The two have also made conflicting claims over visitation with their son.

Ko Ji-yong’s side claimed that they had agreed at the time of the divorce that he could see his son at least twice a month, but that he was able to see him only six times over approximately two years because of Heo Yang-im’s interference.

It said that although Ko Ji-yong expressed his desire to see his son after recovering his health, visitation did not take place properly.

According to Lee Jin-ho, however, Heo Yang-im’s side submitted messages that Ko Ji-yong had sent shortly after the divorce, saying, in substance, "It is difficult for me to see the child right now" and "I will contact you once I recover."

Based on those messages, Heo Yang-im’s side reportedly maintains that it did not obstruct meetings between the father and son; rather, Ko Ji-yong did not come to see his son because of his health problems.

Ko Ji-yong’s side reportedly acknowledged that he had sent the messages. However, it countered that he had been in critical condition at the time, requiring hospitalization for anywhere from one to as long as three months, and that he found it difficult to show his son how severely weakened he was. It claimed that after recovering his health, he requested visitation, but Heo Yang-im’s side did not respond.

The publication of photos and videos of their son also became a source of conflict. Ko Ji-yong’s side took issue with Heo Yang-im allegedly featuring their son in videos and on social media while promoting the hospital she recently opened.

It maintains that the exposure continued even after it sent two certified notices asking her not to post photos and videos of their son.

Ko Ji-yong subsequently filed an application for a preliminary injunction against Heo Yang-im seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child.

Lee Jin-ho said he confirmed Ko Ji-yong’s position through his agency and also contacted Heo Yang-im directly, but was unable to reach her.

As a result, Heo Yang-im’s specific official position regarding the child-support payment history and visitation issue has yet to be confirmed.

Ultimately, the dispute has become a direct clash between Ko Ji-yong’s side, which claims that it was prevented from seeing the son, and the opposing claim that Ko Ji-yong was the one who first said meeting the child would be difficult.

With approximately 40 million won in unpaid child support, interest, and the application for a provisional seizure of assets also involved, the court is expected to determine the facts based on the materials submitted by both sides.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.